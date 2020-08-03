FTR reveals their vital role in the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

WWE built The Greatest Wrestling match Ever as Randy Orton and Edge's second match since The Rated-R Superstar's return earlier this year. It is well known that The Viper and the members of the FTR share a special bond. It is that special bond that has helped WWE put on the spectacle that was The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

FTR's role in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, now known as the FTR, were in an interview with Fightful Select. During the show, the two AEW stars spoke about their relationship with Randy Orton.

While talking about Randy Orton, the FTR revealed that The Viper, ahead of the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, flew down to Asheville and worked with the team. The FTR claims that Orton wanted to sharpen up his technical wrestling skills before the match.

The Greatest Wrestling Match aired on WWE Backlash. The match marked the second official encounter between Randy Orton and Edge this year. The two WWE Superstars first faced each other at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing Match. Edge walked out victorious that night, but unfortunately, for the recently returned Superstar, the same result didn't play out at WWE Backlash.

In the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Randy Orton didn't only pick up the win but also tore Edge's tricep right off the bone. Edge hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since the PPV and there is no official word on when he will be back to wrestle.

It was earlier reported that the WWE was working towards a rubber match between the two former WWE Champions at WWE SummerSlam. But the company was forced to nix those plans after Edge's untimely injury.

The company quickly changed plans for Randy Orton. Last week, it was revealed that The Viper will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Will The Viper reign supreme over the WWE for the fourteenth time? Will he look to the FTR for another favor before his big match?