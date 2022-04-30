Details of Ronda Rousey's first WWE deal and meeting with Triple H disclosed 

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently shared how she met with Triple H before penning her first deal with the company.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet gifted herself a WWE tryout for her bachelorette party. Rousey's made her debut in WWE during the 2018 Royal Rumble when she confronted Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. She also went on to main event WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey revealed that she wasn't aware of many technical aspects of the business. She said that her agent set up her meeting with Triple H, and The Game was curious to see if the former UFC Champion wanted to compete inside the squared circle.

"So then my agent Brad set up a meeting with me and Triple H, being like, 'oh would you like to this,' kind of thing. I was like, 'yeah,' but I didn’t know what I was getting into, I didn’t think I would be able to have any actual matches on my own. I didn’t know what live shows were, I didn't know that was a thing," Rousey said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rousey also revealed that she wanted a short stint in the company before leaving to start a family with her husband. This led to her initial contract being drawn from WrestleMania to WrestleMania, with an option to extend for one year.

"So, I ended up becoming like a, give a mouse a cookie situation. Where I was like, 'okay, I’ll do this fun wrestling thing before me and Trav have a baby.' It was kind of like a bucket list, okay let me go do some WWE stuff for a year or whatever before we have a baby. Because at first, I was like, 'oh yeah, by November we want to go off and have a baby,' and they were like, 'oh well, we kind of do things from WrestleMania to WrestleMania, so could you extend it to the next WrestleMania?'"

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE after a hiatus to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Since then, she has gone from strength to strength.

Ronda Rousey's title match at WWE WrestleMania

After winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

While Ronda Rousey technically made Charlotte Flair tap out, the referee missed the spot as he was knocked out. The Queen then retained her title with a big boot and walked out of WrestleMania as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Next month, both superstars are set to lock horns once again at WrestleMania Backlash in an 'I Quit' match. It remains to be seen whether the Baddest Woman on the Planet can dethrone The Queen this time around.

Can Rousey dethrone Flair as the SmackDown Women's Champion in their next title bout? Let us know in the comments section below.

