Details on Sable's demand involving Stone Cold; backstage reaction revealed 

Sable is not only the current wife of former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. She is also a WWE icon in her own right. Sable had reached the pinnacle of her career during the Attitude Era, and Jim Ross recently revealed on his podcast how she was treated monetarily by the company.

20 years ago today, #WWE reactivated the Women's Championship - which was fought over by Sable and Jacqueline on #Raw.



It had been vacant since Blayze jumped to WCW. #OnThisDay



▶ https://t.co/xpMmavfupy pic.twitter.com/3UZhiksBel — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) September 15, 2018

Conrad Thompson pointed out on Grilling JR that the Unforgiven PPV, which was headlined by Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Dude Love, drew a .85 buyrate. This number was higher than usual. Thompson revealed that Dave Meltzer claimed that Sable had demanded to be paid the same as Stone Cold himself due to her involvement in the PPV.

''Sable felt she needed an equal payoff to Austin, claiming she was at least equally, if not more, responsible for the buyrate. Attitude from her garnered some heat from the locker room.''

Meltzer further elaborated that the following pay-per-view, which did not feature Sable stripping, did a very poor buyrate. It had Stone Cold and Mankind on the card, though. When Thompson asked Ross how he handled the situation, the legendary broadcaster revealed that WWE compensated Sable fairly.

We stood our ground and paid her fairly.

(Please give H/t credit and link the article on using the quotes)

Sable in WWE

Sable in WWE

Advertisement

Sable was never much of an in-ring competitor, but she was one of the most popular Superstars who helped give rise to the 'Divas' era in WWE. She is often remembered for her raunchy promos and her work as a valet. But she is a former WWE Women's Champion, too.

Sable paused her WWE career to pursue a career in Hollywood, but she later returned to the company. Sable left WWE on amicable terms in 2004.