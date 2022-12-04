Details on Shane McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer landing in hospital after legendary match (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle recently revealed how he and Shane McMahon landed in a hospital and became wheelchair-bound after their brutal match at WWE King of the Ring 2001.

Angle and Shane O'Mac's competed in a Street Fight at the aforementioned event. The bout lasted 25 minutes, with both performers dripping in blood by the end, having pulverized each other all over the arena. Although Kurt Angle emerged victorious, it arguably featured McMahon's finest hour inside the squared circle.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Angle revealed how he and Shane McMahon were taken to the hospital owing to the brutality on display in the contest. The WWE legend added that even though they were not in a position to walk after the Street Fight, they couldn't help but feel overjoyed as they stole the show.

"Ohh yeah, he's a tough kid, too. He took quite a beating when I wrestled him at the King of the Ring in 2001, and we both ended up in the hospital that night. And you know what crazy is? We're in the hospital; we're both on a wheelchair. We are dumb as well as we are high-fiving each other and saying, 'Ohh, we stole the show.' Meanwhile, we are here with injuries in the hospital, and we are nursing our injuries. But we are just so excited about the match that we are forgetting about the injuries we had," said Kurt Angle. (5:18 - 5:45)

Check out the full video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has nothing but praises for Shane McMahon

Elsewhere in the interview, Kurt Angle also explained how Shane McMahon always won over the crowds due to his sheer daredevilry. The former WWE Champion added that Shane O'Mac was an "amazing" athlete and pointed out how despite only wrestling occasionally, he put up great performances.

"Shane is one of the most entertaining wrestlers of all time, and he's not a full-time wrestler; he's a part-timer. But whenever Shane McMahon's on the card, he's gonna steal the show. The stunts he does in his matches are so incredible, and he's such an amazing athlete that he's able to wow the fans with everything he does. And the craziest thing is he's not even a wrestler! He does it once in a while. And it's crazy to see how consistent he is," said Angle. (4:29 - 5:07)

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon put on a clinic at King Of The Ring 2001 Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon put on a clinic at King Of The Ring 2001 https://t.co/bXmVuckBEk

The WWE Hall of Famer recently mentioned how he would be willing to return to wrestling if the global juggernaut paid him $10 million to wrestle Shane McMahon. Though there is little chance of it coming to fruition, it's safe to say Angle and McMahon are more than capable of turning the clock back.

What do you make of Kurt Angle's thoughts on Shane McMahon? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

