"She got an eating disorder from the pressure they put on her" - Details about Shaul Guerrero's past issues in WWE revealed

Eddie Guerrero's daughter, Shaul Guerrero, has already started to leave her own mark in the wrestling world. However, being the child of a WWE Hall of Famer has not made her life any easier, and she has also had to face struggles on her own, as her mother, Vickie Guerrero, revealed.

Shaul Guerrero signed a WWE developmental contract in 2010. Following in the footsteps of her father, Shaul found a lot of success early on as she held the title - The Queen of FCW - for 119 days, until it was deactivated. She also won the FCW Divas Championship. Unfortunately, although she did make her debut in WWE NXT in 2012, she only stayed with the company until 2014.

In the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Vickie Guerrero talked about her daughter's wrestling career in WWE and revealed that Shaul would have had a harder time if Eddie Guerrero was alive. However, she revealed that once she started wrestling, Vickie noticed that Shaul had the same smirk and attitude in the ring that Eddie Guerrero had.

"I told her that I'm glad that her dad was not alive because he would ban every wrestling ring for her. I don't know how she would have done it if Eddie were alive, and it's scary to think because he was so hard on his training and everything. She had the bug for it. She was ready to get in there and see what she could do. She has a lot of mannerisms of Eddie. She walks like him and she has his smirk. I sat her down and told her the good and bad of the business."

brave the business as a woman. Thank you Dad for being a legend in my heart for being an amazing father 1st and wrestler 2nd and to @mexwarrior for always taking care of me and being real with me. Gracias. Te Quiero. #LuchaUnderground #guerrero #familia — Shaul Guerrero (@Guerrero_Shaul) November 9, 2018

Unfortunately, Shaul had an ongoing eating disorder and had to leave WWE. She went through the pressure of maintaining weight to look in a certain manner, and that came at a cost. When Eddie Guerrero's daughter finally returned to wrestle, she returned as a ring announcer and has even made an appearance for AEW since then. Since returning, she has also wrestled in several events.

"You have to sacrifice yourself, before family, before anything else. She was single so it really was not important to her to settle down with anyone. She did well, but she went through her trials for being a wrestler, and she got an eating disorder from the pressure they put on her for being a certain weight and how she had to look. "

Following in the footsteps of Eddie Guerrero - Shaul Guerrero's future in wrestling

While Shaul Guerrero may not be following the same path carved out by Eddie Guerrero, she has made her mark in the wrestling world and there could be a lot to come from the young wrestler.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Shaul Guerrero recently posted on Twitter that she was withdrawing from all wrestling-related events and that she was going through a mental health crisis.

Hopefully, Shaul Guerrero can overcome her issues and find a better place for herself mentally. We at Sportskeeda wish Shaul Guerrero all the best in her recovery in these trying times.