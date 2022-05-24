Details on Shawn Michaels threatening to fight WWE veteran who confronted Triple H (Exclusive)

Vince Russo once landed himself in trouble backstage in WWE after he took exception to Shawn Michaels’ interference in a major storyline.

In 1999, Mick Foley was due to face The Rock and Steve Austin in a triple threat match in the WrestleMania 15 main event. Michaels, who was not an active superstar at the time, criticized the booking while speaking to Austin. This ultimately led to Foley becoming the special guest referee instead.

Russo told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Vince McMahon gave him the task of updating Foley on the situation. The former WWE head writer was furious with Michaels and voiced his displeasure to The Heartbreak Kid's best friend Triple H.

“I was so irate at Shawn,” Russo said. “I saw Triple H and I cut a scathing promo on Triple H. I know darn well while I’m cutting this promo on Triple H about Shawn, he’s gonna go tell Shawn. I want Shawn to know I know what he did. So I’m purposely cutting this promo on Shawn and Triple H.” [8:07-8:34]

Watch the video above to hear Russo’s in-depth take on the current-day WWE backstage drama involving Naomi and Sasha Banks.

Shawn Michaels disliked Vince Russo’s approach

JustRasslin @JustRasslin Fingers Crossed - Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash With Vince Russo Fingers Crossed - Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash With Vince Russo https://t.co/JyVsUEgGGL

Naomi and Sasha Banks reportedly wanted to face Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event. When they demanded a meeting with Vince McMahon about the idea, a WWE producer allegedly thought their attitude was entitled and unprofessional.

Comparing Naomi and Banks’ incident to his situation with Michaels, Russo explained how the two-time Hall of Famer reacted to his criticism.

“One minute later, Shawn Michaels is in my face threatening to fight me,” Russo said. “But my point is, that’s how we handled it. If they had a problem with that producer, first of all, the producer should never disrespect the talent. If he did disrespect the talent, then the talent needs to dress him down.” [8:36-8:58]

Russo has defended the former Women's Tag Team Champions since their walkout. He also said Naomi has every right to ask questions about Bianca Belair being presented as WWE's top African-American female superstar ahead of her.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Colin Tessier