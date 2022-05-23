Veteran thinks WWE replaced Naomi with another superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Bianca Belair’s emergence as WWE’s top African-American female superstar may have played a part in Naomi’s frustrations with the company.

Naomi’s accomplishments during her 10-year main-roster run include winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice and Women’s Tag Team Championship with Sasha Banks. In contrast, Belair has already won the Royal Rumble, RAW Women’s Championship, and SmackDown Women’s Championship in her two main-roster years so far. She also main-evented WrestleMania 37.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Naomi and Banks’ controversial RAW walkout. He speculated that Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, may have questioned why Belair has received more opportunities than her.

“They [Jimmy Uso and Naomi] have been there for a very long time, they’ve both busted their rear ends,” Russo said. “All of a sudden, now you’ve got Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, also African-American, but a younger version of Naomi. Bianca Belair and her husband walk in the door and now literally, in a matter of a blink, Bianca Belair is reaching heights that Naomi reached for a cup of coffee.” [7:15-7:52]

In the video above, Russo also explains why he understands the possible reason behind Naomi’s decision to walk out.

Did Naomi have an issue with Bianca Belair’s WWE push?

Although she is widely regarded as one of WWE’s best athletes, Naomi is rarely involved in major women’s division storylines. She was reportedly due to receive a rare singles title opportunity at Hell in a Cell against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair before her recent walkout.

Russo thinks the former Total Divas cast member has every right to compare her own booking to the way Belair has been presented.

“This girl looks great, she’s a great athlete,” Russo continued. “That glow gimmick, the entrance, all that stuff looked great. But for whatever reason almost like this younger version of her kinda comes in and catapults her. I gotta tell you, if that’s me, I got an issue with that. I at least want to know why. You need to explain. What does Bianca Belair have that I don’t have? I at least want an explanation.” [8:25-8:57]

Following their walkout, Naomi and Sasha Banks were suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Their merchandise has also been removed from WWE's online store.

