WWE fans explode after Sasha Banks & Naomi are suspended and stripped of their titles

After days of speculation following their walkout on RAW, WWE confirmed on SmackDown that Sasha Banks and Naomi are suspended indefinitely. They have also been stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
The Boss 'n' Glow Connection walked out around the start of this week's episode of RAW. They were both scheduled to take part in a six-pack challenge for a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship, with Naomi seemingly set to win. It was changed to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.
The situation seems to be heating up every day, starting when WWE released a statement about the matter during RAW. Several reports then stated potential reasons, with both stars' contracts being a talking point as well. SmackDown has given some clarity in that sense.
Michael Cole claimed in commentary that Sasha Banks and Naomi had "let us all down" by walking out. He then announced that a tournament will be held to crown the new tag team champions.
Fans on Twitter did not take kindly to the situation. Many showed support to the now-former champions and claimed that WWE let them down.
Take a look at these tweets:
WWE has seemingly removed all of Banks and Naomi's merchandise from its official online shop as well. Despite this, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that they have not been released.
Who will succeed Sasha Banks and Naomi as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?
The Boss 'n' Glow Connection's primary motive was to make the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles feel prestigious. Now that they are no longer champions, the next question is who will be next in line.
Natalya and Shayna Baszler are the only established duo currently on the main roster, while Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have only recently gotten together.
One of these two could possibly win the tag team titles, although WWE could easily pair two midcard babyfaces together and push them. Either way, the next few weeks will further clarify this matter.
What's next for Sasha Banks and Naomi is anybody's guess, be it in the company or elsewhere.
Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.
Q. Did Sasha Banks and Naomi let the fans down?
Yes
No
16 votes so far