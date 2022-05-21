×
WWE fans explode after Sasha Banks & Naomi are suspended and stripped of their titles

Sasha Banks is a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.
Sasha Banks is a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 09:04 AM IST
News

After days of speculation following their walkout on RAW, WWE confirmed on SmackDown that Sasha Banks and Naomi are suspended indefinitely. They have also been stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Boss 'n' Glow Connection walked out around the start of this week's episode of RAW. They were both scheduled to take part in a six-pack challenge for a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship, with Naomi seemingly set to win. It was changed to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

The situation seems to be heating up every day, starting when WWE released a statement about the matter during RAW. Several reports then stated potential reasons, with both stars' contracts being a talking point as well. SmackDown has given some clarity in that sense.

Michael Cole claimed in commentary that Sasha Banks and Naomi had "let us all down" by walking out. He then announced that a tournament will be held to crown the new tag team champions.

Fans on Twitter did not take kindly to the situation. Many showed support to the now-former champions and claimed that WWE let them down.

Take a look at these tweets:

Sasha Banks & Naomi didn't disappoint me. And they sure as hell didn't let me down either. #SmackDown https://t.co/rC8c1An9gI
Naomi and Sasha never let the fans down. The WWE let them down.
Bayley wouldn’t appreciate Micheal Cole taking bad about Sasha & Naomi. #SmackDown https://t.co/3Rtm8Fozd5
Sasha and Naomi didn't disappoint me, I'll tell you what.
I'm not gonna lie that cut at Sasha and Naomi left a weird feeling in my stomach. I...I don't like that. #WWE #SmackDown
The expressions in this image says it all as to how much this all genuinely meant to Sasha & Naomi.Excited to elevate and create an exciting division to this mess. Sucks 👎 https://t.co/npXb6zZTXt
I don't think Sasha and Naomi "let us all down". I think they spoke up, and they knew their worth. It's one of the most empowering things you can do, especially as a woman in a male dominated field. Good for them.
"Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down..." SAME ENERGY #SmackDown https://t.co/LSLyTMdXgY
WWE is hella mad at Sasha & Naomi. And instead of this being a wake-up call that Creative in the company needs to get better, they decided to very publicly put Sasha & Naomi on blast. Not a good move. #WWE #Smackdown
1/2They really don't need to slander Sasha and Naomi on live TV if this is truly a shoot. Those two didn't let the fans down; YOU let us down with every single show you've produced for nearly the last decade.Don't blame the talent. Change the creative process. #Smackdown
You can take the titles away from Naomi and Sasha Banks, but you’ll never take away this moment. #SmackDown https://t.co/qbgb0dOxUE
I feel it necessary to point out the obvious here... WWE currently doesn't have enough Women's Tag Teams to fill out a tournament bracket. #SmackDown
This tournament about to filled with thrown together tag teams 😭 #SmackDown
“Ladies and gentlemen, Sasha and Naomi poisoned our water supply, burned our crops, and delivered a plague onto our houses.” https://t.co/rT4H0USjK8
It’s crazy cause now wwe wanna book the tag titles. Naomi and Sasha walked out for a purpose. They wanted better booking for the tag titles. It took those two walking out for them to start caring. That’s why Naomi and Sasha weren’t in the wrong.
The line between fiction and reality in the Sasha Banks/Naomi situation that was explained is VERY VERY thin.What a messed up situation man.#SmackDown

WWE has seemingly removed all of Banks and Naomi's merchandise from its official online shop as well. Despite this, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that they have not been released.

Who will succeed Sasha Banks and Naomi as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

The Boss 'n' Glow Connection's primary motive was to make the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles feel prestigious. Now that they are no longer champions, the next question is who will be next in line.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler are the only established duo currently on the main roster, while Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have only recently gotten together.

🤔🤔🤔Wonder what @DoudropWWE and @WWENikkiASH have up their sleeves... #WWERaw https://t.co/XalnnGuiQE

One of these two could possibly win the tag team titles, although WWE could easily pair two midcard babyfaces together and push them. Either way, the next few weeks will further clarify this matter.

What's next for Sasha Banks and Naomi is anybody's guess, be it in the company or elsewhere.

