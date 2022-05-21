WWE fans explode after Sasha Banks & Naomi are suspended and stripped of their titles

After days of speculation following their walkout on RAW, WWE confirmed on SmackDown that Sasha Banks and Naomi are suspended indefinitely. They have also been stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Boss 'n' Glow Connection walked out around the start of this week's episode of RAW. They were both scheduled to take part in a six-pack challenge for a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship, with Naomi seemingly set to win. It was changed to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

The situation seems to be heating up every day, starting when WWE released a statement about the matter during RAW. Several reports then stated potential reasons, with both stars' contracts being a talking point as well. SmackDown has given some clarity in that sense.

Michael Cole claimed in commentary that Sasha Banks and Naomi had "let us all down" by walking out. He then announced that a tournament will be held to crown the new tag team champions.

Fans on Twitter did not take kindly to the situation. Many showed support to the now-former champions and claimed that WWE let them down.

#SmackDown Sasha Banks & Naomi didn't disappoint me. And they sure as hell didn't let me down either. Sasha Banks & Naomi didn't disappoint me. And they sure as hell didn't let me down either. #SmackDown https://t.co/rC8c1An9gI

Ash NAOMI IS CHAMPION 😍 ErikkkDay @tenno_a Naomi and Sasha never let the fans down. The WWE let them down. Naomi and Sasha never let the fans down. The WWE let them down.

Mr. Warren Hayes @MrWarrenHayes Sasha and Naomi didn't disappoint me, I'll tell you what. Sasha and Naomi didn't disappoint me, I'll tell you what.

Greg “Mongo” Bush @GregBushSK #SmackDown I'm not gonna lie that cut at Sasha and Naomi left a weird feeling in my stomach. I...I don't like that. #WWE I'm not gonna lie that cut at Sasha and Naomi left a weird feeling in my stomach. I...I don't like that. #WWE #SmackDown

Excited to elevate and create an exciting division to this mess.



Sucks The expressions in this image says it all as to how much this all genuinely meant to Sasha & Naomi.Excited to elevate and create an exciting division to this mess.Sucks The expressions in this image says it all as to how much this all genuinely meant to Sasha & Naomi.Excited to elevate and create an exciting division to this mess. Sucks 👎 https://t.co/npXb6zZTXt

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity I don't think Sasha and Naomi "let us all down".



I think they spoke up, and they knew their worth.



It's one of the most empowering things you can do, especially as a woman in a male dominated field.



Good for them. I don't think Sasha and Naomi "let us all down". I think they spoke up, and they knew their worth. It's one of the most empowering things you can do, especially as a woman in a male dominated field. Good for them.

Scarlet Nick @FearlessRiOT #Smackdown WWE is hella mad at Sasha & Naomi. And instead of this being a wake-up call that Creative in the company needs to get better, they decided to very publicly put Sasha & Naomi on blast. Not a good move. #WWE WWE is hella mad at Sasha & Naomi. And instead of this being a wake-up call that Creative in the company needs to get better, they decided to very publicly put Sasha & Naomi on blast. Not a good move. #WWE #Smackdown

They really don't need to slander Sasha and Naomi on live TV if this is truly a shoot.



Those two didn't let the fans down; YOU let us down with every single show you've produced for nearly the last decade.



Don't blame the talent. Change the creative process.



#Smackdown 1/2They really don't need to slander Sasha and Naomi on live TV if this is truly a shoot.Those two didn't let the fans down; YOU let us down with every single show you've produced for nearly the last decade.Don't blame the talent. Change the creative process. 1/2They really don't need to slander Sasha and Naomi on live TV if this is truly a shoot. Those two didn't let the fans down; YOU let us down with every single show you've produced for nearly the last decade.Don't blame the talent. Change the creative process. #Smackdown

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 You can take the titles away from Naomi and Sasha Banks, but you’ll never take away this moment. #SmackDown You can take the titles away from Naomi and Sasha Banks, but you’ll never take away this moment. #SmackDown https://t.co/qbgb0dOxUE

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino I feel it necessary to point out the obvious here... WWE currently doesn't have enough Women's Tag Teams to fill out a tournament bracket. #SmackDown I feel it necessary to point out the obvious here... WWE currently doesn't have enough Women's Tag Teams to fill out a tournament bracket. #SmackDown

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 #SmackDown This tournament about to filled with thrown together tag teams This tournament about to filled with thrown together tag teams 😭 #SmackDown

Soundwave @LocalSoundwave “Ladies and gentlemen, Sasha and Naomi poisoned our water supply, burned our crops, and delivered a plague onto our houses.” “Ladies and gentlemen, Sasha and Naomi poisoned our water supply, burned our crops, and delivered a plague onto our houses.” https://t.co/rT4H0USjK8

ᙏ @WeInTheParty It’s crazy cause now wwe wanna book the tag titles. Naomi and Sasha walked out for a purpose. They wanted better booking for the tag titles. It took those two walking out for them to start caring. That’s why Naomi and Sasha weren’t in the wrong. It’s crazy cause now wwe wanna book the tag titles. Naomi and Sasha walked out for a purpose. They wanted better booking for the tag titles. It took those two walking out for them to start caring. That’s why Naomi and Sasha weren’t in the wrong.

What a messed up situation man.



#SmackDown The line between fiction and reality in the Sasha Banks/Naomi situation that was explained is VERY VERY thin.What a messed up situation man. The line between fiction and reality in the Sasha Banks/Naomi situation that was explained is VERY VERY thin.What a messed up situation man.#SmackDown

WWE has seemingly removed all of Banks and Naomi's merchandise from its official online shop as well. Despite this, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that they have not been released.

Who will succeed Sasha Banks and Naomi as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

The Boss 'n' Glow Connection's primary motive was to make the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles feel prestigious. Now that they are no longer champions, the next question is who will be next in line.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler are the only established duo currently on the main roster, while Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have only recently gotten together.

One of these two could possibly win the tag team titles, although WWE could easily pair two midcard babyfaces together and push them. Either way, the next few weeks will further clarify this matter.

What's next for Sasha Banks and Naomi is anybody's guess, be it in the company or elsewhere.

