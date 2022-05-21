Possible update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status after WWE suspension 

A major update on Sasha Banks and Naomi emerged shortly after WWE removed all of their merchandise from the official WWE Shop.

Sasha Banks and Naomi's recent WWE RAW walkout was the biggest pro-wrestling story of the week. WWE clearly wasn't happy with the duo, with Corey Graves taking a shot at them live on RAW. Banks and Naomi have now been "indefinitely suspended" by WWE, as announced on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

A Twitter user recently asked reputed pro-wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp whether Banks and Naomi's contracts are up and if they will be released. SRS responded to the fan and revealed that WWE told him it hasn't released Banks-Naomi, despite pulling their merch from the WWE Shop.

"WWE confirmed to me Naomi and Sasha Banks have not been released despite being removed from WWEShop."

Sasha Banks and Naomi were targeted again on commentary tonight

The WWE Universe wasn't thrilled over Corey Graves taking a jibe at Sasha and Naomi during RAW earlier this week. On SmackDown, Michael Cole took a shot at the duo as well while announcing that they have been suspended. Cole added that the two female stars let everyone down when they walked out on WWE RAW this week.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions were reportedly scheduled to put over RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. As per a report by PWInsider, WWE had planned to have Banks lose to Rousey, and Naomi take a loss to Belair.

"The conceived storyline idea was that Naomi would then go on to Hell In A Cell and lose to Bianca Belair. There are some who believe that at this week’s Smackdown, an angle would have also been shot for Sasha Banks to wrestle and lose to Ronda Rousey, likely also at HIAC. So, the Women's Tag Team Champions would have effectively been used to put over the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championship titleholders in the weeks ahead," reported PWInsider.

As per WWE, a tournament will be held to determine the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Judging by how WWE has been portraying Banks and Naomi ever since their walkout, their immediate future in the company isn't looking promising in the least.

What do you think? Will WWE end up releasing Sasha and Naomi in the near future?

Edited by Neda Ali