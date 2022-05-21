Sasha Banks and Naomi's merchandise seemingly removed from WWE Shop

Michael Cole announced the indefinite suspension of Sasha Banks and Naomi on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The news came only moments prior to The Usos' and RK-Bro's Tag Team Championship Unification main event match.

Now, it seems that WWE has taken things a step further and has removed all merchandise related to Sasha Banks and Naomi from their online shop.

If someone were to go to WWE Shop.com and search for The Boss n Glow, they would only be met with a message, "SORRY, NOTHING FOUND FOR SASHA BANKS/NAOMI. CHECK OUT THESE ITEMS INSTEAD?"

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful WWE has nothing up for Sasha Banks and Naomi on WWE Shop WWE has nothing up for Sasha Banks and Naomi on WWE Shop https://t.co/kakgS03HFQ

As of this writing, the two former SmackDown Women's Champions still do appear on the website under the "Superstars" section. However, the removal of both stars' merchandise could signal something ominous regarding their careers.

WWE has officially suspended Sasha Banks and Naomi; titles vacated

During the latest Friday Night SmackDown, lead WWE commentator Michael Cole spoke briefly about Banks and Naomi's walkout.

The two women reportedly walked out of Monday Night RAW this past week, mainly due to creative differences. The duo was said to have disagreed with WWE's plans for the future for their team and their individual characters.

He opined that the two women "disappointed millions of fans" and "let down" the rest of the WWE locker room when they walked out. Cole announced that Banks and Naomi had been indefinitely suspended, and their titles had been vacated.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



It’s them acting like the barely advertised Sasha Banks & Naomi match let the entire world down Suspended indefinitely and titles vacated. Tournament to follow. #SMACKDOWN It’s them acting like the barely advertised Sasha Banks & Naomi match let the entire world down Suspended indefinitely and titles vacated. Tournament to follow. #SMACKDOWN It’s them acting like the barely advertised Sasha Banks & Naomi match let the entire world down https://t.co/58c2mzYnEn

Following his strong words, the WWE veteran also announced that a future tournament would crown the next Women's Tag Team Champions. As of this writing, neither woman has made any official comments on their suspension and/or their walkout on Monday Night RAW.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Angana Roy