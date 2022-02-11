"Is this for real?" - Details on Sycho Sid's bizarre fight with WWE legend

Shane Douglas believes Sycho Sid was likely at fault for his infamous fight with Brian Pillman in WCW.

Sid once got involved in a real-life altercation with his former WCW co-worker at a bar after a show in Atlanta, Georgia. As Pillman refused to back down, the two-time WWE Champion went to his car and returned with a window squeegee in his hand.

Douglas, who worked with both men in WCW at the time, gave his version of the bizarre story while speaking to WSI’s James Romero:

“Pillman had some kind of issue with Sid and they had to keep breaking them up and pulling them apart. They never really got into it, but Sid left and went out to his car and he came back in with a window squeegee. We’re all looking, we all start laughing, like, ‘Is this for real? Fighting with a window squeegee?’” [2:55-3:18]

At six-foot-nine and 317 pounds, Sid was one of the most imposing wrestlers of the 1990s. Pillman, by contrast, was billed at six-foot tall and 226 pounds during his wrestling career.

Shane Douglas says Brian Pillman would not back down from Sycho Sid

Brian Pillman passed away at the age of 35 in 1997 due to a heart condition. As a child, he battled throat cancer and spent a lot of time in hospital in the first few years of his life.

Having battled cancer at a young age, Shane Douglas said the WWE legend had no problem fighting back if anyone tried to confront him:

“Brian would throw down in a second if someone was screwing with him or whatever, because he felt like, ‘If I don’t, they’re gonna keep coming and keep getting worse.’ I’m sure probably it was some comment or serious comment or things that happened. I can’t remember specifically, but my guess would be it was instigated by Sid.” [3:50-4:12]

Douglas added that the whole bar started laughing when Sycho Sid returned from his car with a squeegee. He also confirmed that Sid’s weapon of choice did not end up being used in the fight.

