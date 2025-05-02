Details of The Hardy Boyz’s meeting with WWE during WrestleMania 41 weekend revealed

By Ishan Dubey
Modified May 02, 2025 12:31 GMT
The Hardy Boyz made their magnificent return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 (Image via WWE.com)
The Hardy Boyz made their magnificent return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 (Image via WWE.com)

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. The brothers are currently signed with TNA Wrestling. On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that the Hardys worked with WWE during WrestleMania weekend.

Ad

The Hardy Boyz made multiple appearances on NXT earlier this year as the TNA World Tag Team Champions. They faced teams like No Quarter Catch Crew and Fraxiom during those appearances. They recently lost their TNA Tag Titles to Nic and Ryan Nemeth at TNA Rebellion last week.

On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the Ultimate Deleter shared his views on the WrestleMania 41 weekend. During the show, he also shared details of their meeting with WWE during the weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“We go back [from WrestleCon], we just have enough time. I shave, I shower, and then we get in the car — WWE sent a little limo over to get us. We go to WWE HQ, we sit there, we do 90 minutes of work with WWE, and we see some people over there, whatever. This ends up being about two hours by the time we get back.” [17:31-17:51]
Ad

Check out the full episode here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Popular stars pitched a mixed tag team match against the Hardy Boyz

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance recently talked about their dream tag team opponents.

While appearing on the Ring the Belle podcast, Kayden said that she would like to face the Hardys in a dream mixed tag team match.

"If possible, I would say me and Kayden vs. The Hardy Boyz..... Way back, watching wrestling, me and my sister. Who did we love? The Hardy Boyz. They were always doing the crazy stuff. Like, I feel like what we're trying to do. We're definitely a little bit toned down, but we tried to get people to watch and be like, 'Oh my gosh. I never thought somebody would do that,' right? So, I feel like they were a huge inspiration to that. So I feel like me and Kayden vs. The Hardy Boyz would be really cool," Katana Chance said. [23:06-23:43]
Ad

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen how things pan out for the rest of the Hardy Boyz' career now that they have dropped the TNA Tag Team Titles.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications