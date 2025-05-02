Details of The Hardy Boyz’s meeting with WWE during WrestleMania 41 weekend revealed

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. The brothers are currently signed with TNA Wrestling. On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that the Hardys worked with WWE during WrestleMania weekend.

The Hardy Boyz made multiple appearances on NXT earlier this year as the TNA World Tag Team Champions. They faced teams like No Quarter Catch Crew and Fraxiom during those appearances. They recently lost their TNA Tag Titles to Nic and Ryan Nemeth at TNA Rebellion last week.

On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the Ultimate Deleter shared his views on the WrestleMania 41 weekend. During the show, he also shared details of their meeting with WWE during the weekend.

“We go back [from WrestleCon], we just have enough time. I shave, I shower, and then we get in the car — WWE sent a little limo over to get us. We go to WWE HQ, we sit there, we do 90 minutes of work with WWE, and we see some people over there, whatever. This ends up being about two hours by the time we get back.” [17:31-17:51]

Popular stars pitched a mixed tag team match against the Hardy Boyz

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance recently talked about their dream tag team opponents.

While appearing on the Ring the Belle podcast, Kayden said that she would like to face the Hardys in a dream mixed tag team match.

"If possible, I would say me and Kayden vs. The Hardy Boyz..... Way back, watching wrestling, me and my sister. Who did we love? The Hardy Boyz. They were always doing the crazy stuff. Like, I feel like what we're trying to do. We're definitely a little bit toned down, but we tried to get people to watch and be like, 'Oh my gosh. I never thought somebody would do that,' right? So, I feel like they were a huge inspiration to that. So I feel like me and Kayden vs. The Hardy Boyz would be really cool," Katana Chance said. [23:06-23:43]

It remains to be seen how things pan out for the rest of the Hardy Boyz' career now that they have dropped the TNA Tag Team Titles.

