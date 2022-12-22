Before becoming a Hollywood megastar, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was one of wrestling's biggest draws and was a highly sought-after opponent in WWE. During the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Ross admitted that The Rock had a role in influencing Goldberg to sign with the promotion in 2003.

After WCW closed its doors, Bill Goldberg waited a few years before accepting an offer to join Vince McMahon's company. The former WCW Champion debuted by confronting The Rock before having his first match against The Great One at Backlash 2003.

Dwayne put Goldberg over in the 13-minute match, which was seen as a great start to the latter's long-awaited WWE run. While Goldberg was initially in two minds about doing business with Mr. McMahon, the opportunity to wrestle The Rock was not something he could have refused.

While speaking on this week's Grilling JR, which was all about Goldberg, Jim Ross said getting the acknowledgment of a top guy in The Rock might have been enough to convince the WCW stalwart about entering the WWE ring.

"Yeah, Rock had a great influence and impact on that whole negotiation because he was the top guy. He was The Rock. And anytime you can get a top guy to vouch for you, that they want to work with you at the biggest event of the year, how could it not make you feel pretty good?" [18:16 - 19:00]

Is Goldberg still under a WWE contract?

Technically, yes, but not for long. As reported a few days back by Fightful, Bill Goldberg's current WWE contract runs through 2022, after which he will become a free agent.

Rumors recently surfaced of the 55-year-old veteran signing a new contract to allegedly wrestle a few more matches over the next few years.

However, people close to Goldberg denied the claims but did not rule out the possibility of him renewing his deal with the Triple H-led organization.

The Hall of Famer has not competed since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, and as noted earlier, he also wishes to get some retribution against The Tribal Chief.

Goldberg might still have a few more matches left in the gas tank, but who should he wrestle if he returns? Share your picks in the comments section below.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes