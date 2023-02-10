Details on The Undertaker apologizing after incident with WWE opponent

Bill Pierce recently recalled how The Undertaker apologized to him after a WWE post-match attack in the early 1990s.

Pierce, a former WWE enhancement talent, faced the iconic performer at two Superstars tapings. Their first encounter aired on September 14, 1991, and ended with The Deadman trapping his opponent in a body bag.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Pierce said The Undertaker stomped on his throat after the match:

"I looked at it [the body bag] and I was laughing at it, and he actually stepped on my throat when he did the foot gimmick. But, you know, I'm inside the bag, so he couldn't know. Thank God he was holding back. I can't imagine if he really laid it down." [22:18 – 22:29]

Pierce later mentioned the incident to the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer, who immediately issued an apology:

"I was like, 'Bro, you caught me.' 'Oh, sorry, man, I'm sorry, but thank you for everything you did.'" [22:37 – 22:43]

Pierce faced the seven-time WWE world champion in another losing effort on the May 23, 1992, episode of Superstars.

The Undertaker's first opponent disliked the WWE icon's Hall of Fame speech

Although his first televised WWE appearance came at Survivor Series 1990, The Undertaker filmed his debut match three days earlier against Mario Mancini.

In another Cheap Heat Productions Podcast interview earlier this week, Mancini accused The Deadman of disrespecting "jobbers" at the Hall of Fame:

"He talked about the first night in the WWF/WWE in Rochester, and he goes, 'I had a squash match. Oh, excuse me, enhancement talent.' And I'm sitting in my recliner going, 'This guy just had a 10-minute conversation about respect and he just disrespected jobbers. He just totally contradicted himself.'"

In 2022, Mancini landed himself in trouble with WWE legend Mark Henry after disclosing The Undertaker's meet-and-greet fee in an interview.

