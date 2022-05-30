Ex-WWE star settles dispute with Mark Henry over The Undertaker remark

Mario Mancini has cleared the air with Mark Henry following a recent comment he made about The Undertaker.

Mancini, The Phenom’s first WWE opponent in 1990, said in March that he hoped Henry would put him in touch with The Deadman. However, the line of communication was never opened after Henry took exception to a comment that the former WWE Superstar made about The Undertaker's meet-and-greet fee.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mancini confirmed that he made amends with the current AEW star at a recent convention.

“I shook his hand, I said, ‘Mario Mancini, nice to meet you. We okay?’” Mancini said. “He said, ‘We’re all right, man, I just thought what you said was wrong.’ I said, ‘Well, I didn’t,’ and I explained to him the same thing I explained on the show that we have this diddy [phone] here and you can look up anything you want.” [9:18-9:40]

Information about The Undertaker’s meet-and-greet fee is available for everyone to see online. For that reason, Mancini felt he did nothing wrong by mentioning in an interview that fans had to pay $200 to meet the legendary superstar.

How the conversation about The Undertaker's fee ended

While Mancini is best known for his WWE run between 1984 and 1991, Henry worked for the company from 1996 to 2021. The current AEW commentator also represented the United States in weightlifting at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

Mancini told Henry that wrestlers in his era exacted revenge on someone by giving them a “receipt,” which usually involved physical harm. The 2018 Hall of Famer clarified that he was not out for revenge and had no problem settling their disagreement.

“I said, ‘Well, we need to agree the misunderstanding is from two WWE guys that come from two different eras of wrestling,’” Mancini continued. “And he said, ‘Yeah, okay.’ We shook hands and I go, ‘We good?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, we’re good.’” [10:03-10:19]

Mancini had hoped to attend The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction, hence why he wanted Henry to put him in touch with the WWE icon. After failing to get hold of his one-time opponent, the former WWE Superstar did not receive an invite to the Hall of Fame ceremony.

