The Undertaker's first opponent hopes to meet the WWE icon again after 30 years without contact

Mario Mancini, The Undertaker’s first WWE opponent, would like to personally congratulate The Deadman on his legendary career.

Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, signed autographs at The Big Event wrestling convention in New York on Saturday. Mancini wanted to introduce himself to his former opponent for the first time in 30 years. However, the WWE legend’s promoter repeatedly failed to pass on his request.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mancini said he was unwilling to pay $200 to have a brief conversation with the iconic superstar:

“We waited again and the woman doesn’t tell Mark I’m there and just looks at Scott [Mancini’s promoter Scott Wilder] and I and says, ‘I’m sorry, he’s just not gonna have the time,'" said Mancini. "I go, ‘What do I have to do, buy a $200 ticket to go see him?’ I’m not doing that.” [28:00-28:32]

Mancini previously said he would happily attend Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, but only if he receives an invite. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is due to induct his close friend into the Hall of Fame on Friday, April 1 in Dallas, Texas.

What does Mario Mancini want to say to The Undertaker?

Three days before his televised WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990, The Undertaker defeated Mario Mancini during the November 19, 1990 taping of WWE Superstars.

Reflecting on Saturday’s missed opportunity, Mancini said he even told the 56-year-old’s promoter in advance what he wanted to say:

“I go, ‘Listen, all I wanna do is congratulate the guy and tell him that I’m honored that I was able to kick his career off. It was me that did that… his first match, you know… and I’m honored that happened,'" Mancini said. "'Good luck and congratulations on the Hall of Fame and your career.’ I wanted to give him the respect and I wanted my respect acknowledged.” [26:28-26:58]

Mancini has heard that WWE legend and current AEW commentator Mark Henry wants to meet him. If they cross paths one day, he hopes Henry will be able to put him in contact with The Undertaker.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier