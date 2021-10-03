The Undertaker's first opponent wants to attend the WWE legend's Hall of Fame ceremony

Former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini believes he should attend The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Although The Undertaker made his WWE debut on November 22, 1990, at Survivor Series, his first WWE match was filmed three days earlier. On November 19, 1990, he defeated Mancini at a WWE Superstars taping, but the match did not air until December 15, 1990.

Mancini recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast to discuss his seven-year WWE career. As The Undertaker’s first official opponent, he thinks it is only right that he witnesses the legendary superstar’s induction in person.

“The day Mark [Mark Calaway, The Undertaker’s real name] gets inducted into the Hall of Fame, I think it would be wrong if I wasn’t there. I really think it would be wrong. I don’t know what other people think of that, but I think it would be. I think if you buy his DVD, I’m the first match on there… with no royalties [laughs]. I would really like to be there. I don’t know, maybe I’ll call the office,” Mancini said.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is expected to take place in The Undertaker’s home state of Texas before WrestleMania 38. While WWE is yet to announce next year’s inductees, the recently retired superstar is the leading candidate to headline the Hall of Fame class.

What happened when The Undertaker faced Mario Mancini?

The Undertaker, then known as Kane The Undertaker, defeated Mario Mancini in a match lasting just 81 seconds in Rochester, New York.

Accompanied by Brother Love (WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard), the debutant executed many of his signature moves in the one-sided match.

After a flying clothesline and Old School from the top rope, he landed a Tombstone Piledriver on his helpless opponent to seal a quick victory.

Edited by Vedant Jain

