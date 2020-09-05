Details on how The Undertaker caused massive backstage heat on Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho recently talked about one of his most memorable experiences in WWE. He revealed that he outrightly called The Undertaker 'boring', which led to a lot of heat on him backstage.

He revealed that former WWE Champions such as Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold even confronted him backstage and told him to check his antics.

Chris Jericho revealed that he 'buried' The Undertaker by interrupting his promo and calling it boring.

''Then I buried The Undertaker huge the next night, but that was kind of what my role was. I was the 'Millennium Man', and I was there to save the WWE. I remember the time with Undertaker. I said something along the lines of 'I just interrupted your super boring promo,' and he just happened to be doing a super boring promo. ''

How Chris Jericho got into trouble

He further stated that the promo was actually boring as The Undertaker was rambling some story about him and The Big Show in a desert. Chris Jericho then revealed what he was told by Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold backstage.

"Like what are you talking about? I remember like Shawn Michaels was around and Austin too, and they said, 'for future reference you might not want to call the biggest name in the company boring next time.' I go hahaha. Meanwhile, not realize that they were giving me a little bit of a heads up, like hey you piece of s--t, watch what you're saying."