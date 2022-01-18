Details on Triple H calling ex-WWE star up from NXT due to Twitter reactions

Danielle Moinet received her permanent call-up to WWE’s main roster in 2013 after Triple H noticed how popular she had become with fans on Twitter.

Moinet, who performed as Summer Rae between 2011 and 2017, debuted on RAW as Fandango’s dance partner shortly after WrestleMania 29. Although her first main-roster appearance was supposed to be a one-off, the former NXT Superstar received a lot of praise online.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Moinet recalled how Triple H delivered the news of her call-up from NXT. He also explained that he wanted her to help Fandango win matches in the same way Chyna assisted him.

“I remember Hunter being like, ‘Well, you’re here because Twitter threw a fit and they wanted you to be here,’” Moinet said. “And I understand why they didn’t want me with him [Fandango], because he is the main attraction in that pairing at the time... Hunter was like, ‘It’s very much like Chyna with me.’”

//LVE// @LoganMaxim0ff Friendly reminder that Summer Rae helped the two biggest stars on the roster today get over as villains in NXT. Friendly reminder that Summer Rae helped the two biggest stars on the roster today get over as villains in NXT. https://t.co/iTT3ZWsyUu

Moinet performed as a wrestler and valet on the main roster between 2013 and 2016. She received her release from Vince McMahon’s company in 2017 after she spent a year away from television due to injuries.

Danielle Moinet is set to return to WWE as Summer Rae

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



See you at the



Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life @WWE I’m baaaaaaaack….See you at the #RoyalRumble !!!Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life I’m baaaaaaaack….See you at the #RoyalRumble!!!Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life 😉💋 @WWE https://t.co/2Kw2ffdHRP

WWE recently announced that Danielle Moinet will return as Summer Rae in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 29.

Reflecting on her previous WWE experience, Fandango’s former valet said she enjoyed receiving opportunities on such a large stage.

“I just loved that I was getting any kind of direction," Moinet continued. "I feel like you’re very much thrown to the wild and they wanna see how you do it and then you get in trouble, instead of like, ‘Hey, X, Y, Z.’ I feel like it’s best to be like, ‘X, Y, Z,’ and then if it doesn’t get over it’s like, ‘Well, I told you to do that.’”

Moinet’s last WWE match came in August 2016 when she joined forces with Natalya in a losing effort against Becky Lynch and Naomi.

Are you looking forward to seeing Summer Rae return? Sound off below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Which version of Summer Rae did you prefer? Summer Rae as Fandango's valet Summer Rae as Rusev's valet 23 votes so far