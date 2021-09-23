Backstage details on the time Triple H challenged Vince McMahon about Sheamus' WWE booking

Former WWE writer Matt McCarthy says Triple H once challenged Vince McMahon in a production meeting about Sheamus’ stereotypical booking.

Born in Dublin, Sheamus’ Irish heritage has frequently been mentioned on WWE television since he made his main-roster debut in 2009.

McCarthy, who spent three years with WWE in the 2010s, recently spoke on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast about his time working as a WWE writer. In one highlight, he recalled how Triple H once gave Vince McMahon feedback on a storyline idea which revolved around Sheamus being Irish.

“Triple H just goes, ‘I thought that we agreed, you know, instead of him just being an Irish star, he was just gonna be a star,'" said McCarthy. "'I don’t remember Dwayne [The Rock] ever coming out and talking about being Samoan and black. He wasn’t a half black, half Samoan star… he was just a star. Didn’t we talk about doing that with Sheamus? Instead of him being an Irish star, he’s gonna be a star?’ Vince is like, ‘Hmm, yes, that’s true, we did talk about that. Alright, guys, good meeting, let’s get out there and put on a hell of a show.'"

McCarthy added that Vince McMahon “turns into a wrestling promoter” whenever he hears a WWE Superstar speak with an accent, as he often bases their character around it.

Triple H can challenge Vince McMahon more than most creative team members

Matt McCarthy worked on various storylines during his three combined years in WWE, including Daniel Bryan and Kane’s Team Hell No alliance. He also contributed to The Miz and Maryse’s John Cena and Nikki Bella parody skits in the build-up to WrestleMania 33.

According to McCarthy, members of WWE’s creative team feel like they can only challenge Vince McMahon in production meetings a certain number of times. He added that Triple H is the only person who can frequently “pick battles” with the WWE Chairman.

“Vince has one of these things where it’s like, ‘Pick the hill you’re gonna die on,'" McCarthy added. "That’s one of Vince’s things, ‘If you’re gonna challenge me on something, you better be sure that this is what you’re gonna challenge me on.’ And the only one in the room who kind of has a few more punches on his 'Challenge Vince' card than the rest of us is Triple H. But even he has to pick his battles, the hill he’s gonna die on."

WWE announced earlier this month that Triple H underwent a successful procedure after suffering a “cardiac event.” The WWE COO tweeted on Tuesday that he is “doing well” and “deeply grateful” for the love that people have shown him.

