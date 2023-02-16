Details on Triple H's backstage confrontation with WWE legend revealed in TV series

Triple H and The Rock have a good relationship now, but they did not always get along behind the scenes when they feuded in WWE.

Dwayne Johnson's television sitcom, Young Rock, tells real stories from his life inside and outside of professional wrestling. In episode eight of season three, the WWE legend's past animosity with Triple H was highlighted in great detail.

A scene showed The Game furiously questioning The Rock backstage after his former opponent mocked his promo style during an in-ring segment:

"What the hell, man?" Triple H's character asked. "You were going to insult me, not do some long-a** impression."

The Rock's character explained that the promo "got us a pop," referring to the crowd's positive reaction. However, WWE's current Chief Content Officer disagreed:

"You got yourself a pop," Triple H's character continued. "Man, you have a really big head. When you only look out for yourself, no one's gonna wanna work with you. So why don't you go take your funny lines and stick them up your a**."

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



Where our epic rivalry started.



Trash talking, competition and most importantly - the eventual bond. TONIGHT 🥊



Join us for



@SevenBucksProd Showdown between myself and @TripleH in our infamous ladder match in Madison Square Garden.Where our epic rivalry started.Trash talking, competition and most importantly - the eventual bond. TONIGHTJoin us for #YoungRock , 8:30/7:30c only on @NBC Showdown between myself and @TripleH in our infamous ladder match in Madison Square Garden. Where our epic rivalry started. Trash talking, competition and most importantly - the eventual bond. TONIGHT 💥🥊Join us for #YoungRock, 8:30/7:30c only on @NBC @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/R2ST8qESnT

Young Rock airs every Friday on NBC. There are two episodes left in the current season.

The Rock confronted Triple H after speaking to Vince McMahon

In a later scene, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon told The Rock that he had been "hearing things" about his attitude. McMahon also warned the up-and-coming superstar not to get a "big head."

After his conversation with McMahon, The Rock's character approached Triple H at a bar to address his previous "big head" comments:

"So that's how you're gonna play it, huh? Come after my big head? You can't handle the heat in the ring so you go off and tattle to daddy Vince behind my back?"

Adamant that he had not spoken to McMahon, The Game took issue with his in-ring rival's remarks:

"I didn't tattle to nothing and nobody, especially not to Vince," HHH's character responded. "You need to get your story straight."

In another scene, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained to The Rock that a different wrestler complained about him to McMahon. The wrestler is known in the series by the pseudonym Chad Frost.

Narrating over the scene, The Rock made a cryptic comment about the mystery wrestler:

"That guy never turned out to be a friend, and I'll just leave it there."

The identity of Chad Frost was not revealed on the show. However, all signs seem to suggest that the character represents Shawn Michaels.

vic 🌸 @hausofvic Just here to let you all know that in Young Rock, they replaced Shawn Michaels with a whole made up guy called Chad Frost Just here to let you all know that in Young Rock, they replaced Shawn Michaels with a whole made up guy called Chad Frost https://t.co/L8efpsUoNE

Have you watched any episodes of Young Rock? Let us know what you think of the show in the comments section below.

