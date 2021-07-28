Details on the upcoming WWE Queen of the Ring tournament - Reports

It seems like the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament is not only confirmed, but it also has a penciled-in start date pending plans changing in the next month or two.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, the WWE will kick off its first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament on the October 8 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on the October 11 episode of Monday Night RAW.

It is currently unknown how many women will be included in this tournament and how many weeks the tournament will last. While you would think that WWE would attempt to make a big deal out of this tournament by featuring its top stars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in it...only time will tell.

Hearing that the Queen of the Ring tournament is currently scheduled to start on 10/8 Smackdown & 10/11 Raw. pic.twitter.com/OeWaAoaOMX — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 27, 2021

If these dates don't change, the tournament will begin following this year's WWE Draft. So unless there are RAW and SmackDown bracket sides with the two winners of each bracket facing each other at a pay-per-view, the WWE Draft will immediately be marginalized by this tournament.

As for the finals, Zarian reports that he would have the date of the finals later on today. But as of this writing, there is no further information about when the finals of this tournament will take place.

It would make the most sense to host the tournament finals at WWE's October pay-per-view, which is currently rumored to be Clash of Champions. Whether this is the direction the company goes in or not remains to be seen.

Confirming the date for finals today https://t.co/GJv9ymfLqM — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 27, 2021

Are you excited about the Queen of the Ring tournament? Who would you pick to win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

