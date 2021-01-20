Details on Vince McMahon having heat with 2015 WWE Hall of Fame inductee

Jim Ross has given his take on the apparent heat between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko.

Zbyszko wrestled for WWE from 1973 to 1981 before working for the NWA, AWA, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling. He received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross told host Paul Bromwell that Vince McMahon had no interest in Zbyszko wrestling for WWE in the 1990s. Ross suggested to Vince McMahon that Zbyszko could work as a commentator for the company instead. However, the idea “didn’t go over” with the WWE boss.

“I don’t know [why Vince McMahon and Larry Zbyszko have heat], it could be insignificant. It could be he b****ed too much about a pay-off. He didn’t want to do a job. Normal s***. Paul, it’s always cash and creative. One of the two C’s – it never changes. It’s either, ‘I’m not making enough money’ or, ‘You’re shortening me on my money’ or, ‘I don’t like my role, I wanna be recast into the soap opera.’ That’s generally what it was.”

Ross added that he is unsure if Vince McMahon even gave Zbyszko an opportunity to try out as a commentator for WWE. The former WCW announcer had an interest in replacing Jerry Lawler in 2001 but a deal never came to fruition.

Vince McMahon allowed Larry Zbyszko in the WWE Hall of Fame

Bruno Sammartino inducted Larry Zbyszko

Despite the alleged heat between the two men, Vince McMahon allowed Larry Zbyszko to enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. The Living Legend was inducted by one of his greatest rivals, Bruno Sammartino.

Zbyszko’s former tag team partner, Arn Anderson, described his Hall of Fame speech as “the worst I have ever seen.”

