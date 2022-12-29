Details on Vince McMahon losing his cool after WWE legend secretly carried a weapon to the ring (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently recalled a hilarious anecdote where Mick Foley secretly carried thumbtacks to a match and made Vince McMahon furious.

It's no secret that Foley was one of the most dangerous performers in wrestling and didn't hesitate to take things to the next level. Whether using the wildest weapons or diving off from unimaginable heights, the WWE Hall of Famer always put his body on the line to entertain the fans. However, he also got in trouble with the management several times for making things too risky.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long recalled how once Mick Foley was strictly told not to carry thumbtacks to the ring for a match.

However, the former WWE Champion hid it inside the pants and secretly took it inside the squared circle. Long revealed that when Vince McMahon saw Mick Foley pulling out the thumbtacks during the match, it made him furious.

"You take a guy like Mick Foley. He has been in all those crazy matches, and I remember one time with him, they told him not to take the thumbtacks to the ring and I think he stuck them down in his pants and took them in anyway. So, we were all back there, and once he threw it out, Vince blew a gasket. Oh God was he hot," said Teddy Long. [9:18 - 9:40]

Mick Foley on not taking up a backstage role in WWE

Considering he's one of the smartest minds in wrestling, many fans are surprised to see Mick Foley not being involved with WWE in a backstage capacity.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Foley is Pod, the Hall of Famer revealed he doesn't have the "head for business" nor is he good with "details."

“No. I don’t have the head for business and the attention to details. I did as far as character went. Maybe I could have been a good guy to help with promos," Foley said.

Mick Foley also revealed that although former WWE star John Laurinaitis offered him a backstage agent role, he turned it down. He added that he would have preferred to work as a consultant but was never offered that role.

