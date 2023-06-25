Details on Vince McMahon ordering Steve Austin to apologize to former WWE wrestler

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon famously feuded on WWE television in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In a recent interview, former WWE wrestler Lou Marconi recalled how McMahon once took exception to Austin's in-ring approach.

The Texas Rattlesnake defeated Marconi at a WWE Superstars taping on October 22, 1996. When Austin returned backstage, McMahon allegedly scolded him for being too hard-hitting during the match.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Marconi said the WWE Executive Chairman ordered Austin to issue an apology:

"He [Austin] was amped up for that match. For a second there I thought I p****d him off, but I said, 'Oh, he's just laying it in.' He was doing the Texas style. Vince made him apologize to me, and I told him it wasn't even needed. I said, 'We're cool, I appreciate it.'" [13:49 – 14:04]

Austin was en route to becoming one of WWE's main attractions at the time. A month later, he lost to Bret Hart in a high-profile match at Survivor Series 1996.

Vince McMahon "read the riot act" to Steve Austin

While Lou Marconi had no issue with Steve Austin's physical wrestling style, Vince McMahon was unhappy with the aggression his top talent showed.

Marconi added that WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts watched on as McMahon reprimanded Austin behind the scenes:

"He [Austin] was laying it in because I remember I got through the locker room and Jake Roberts comes up to me. He's like, 'Stay right here. You okay? You okay?' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm fine, what's going on?' He's looking at me. I could see out the corner of my eye, I could see Vince was like basically reading Steve Austin the riot act." [14:05 – 14:24]

Marconi initially thought McMahon was going to force him to redo the match with Austin in front of the same crowd. However, the issue was settled backstage instead.

