Details on Vince McMahon questioning WWE Hall of Famer for putting on weight (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently opened up about the time when former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon questioned him for gaining a little weight.

Long worked as SmackDown's general manager from 2004-2012, making him the longest-serving authority figure of the Blue brand. Before that, the WWE legend was a referee for the promotion for seven years, starting in 1998.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 for his invaluable contributions to the business.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long recalled how Vince McMahon often kept an eye on on-screen talent putting on weight. He recalled that occasionally before the show went on air, the performers were made to get their weight checked, which was later shared with McMahon.

"Well, if you can perform and get the job done, that's a whole different story. But Vince was always very aware about the weight. I mean, some days you go to TV there, and they'd have a scale out, they'd weigh everybody, and then they write your name down and take the list back and give it to Vince," said Teddy Long.

The wrestling veteran recalled that on one such occasion, Vince McMahon came up and questioned Long after learning he had put on some weight.

"I weighed one day, and I thought he'd come back to me, and he was right too cause I was messing around and I had put on a little bit, and he came right back to me and said, 'Hey, you putting on a little weight there,' and I said, 'You're exactly right, you're right," said Teddy Long. (5:35 - 6:08)

Dan Severn on Vince McMahon's WWE departure

Though Vince McMahon's tenure as WWE's Chairman brought great success to the company, the manner of his exit left fans shocked. The 77-year-old abruptly departed the promotion amid several allegations and controversies in July.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, MMA legend Dan Severn didn't mince any words, saying McMahon should look at himself in the mirror. The former WWE star added that Vince had no one but himself to blame for his exit.

"Well, if we talk about some of the recent doings, I would say, Vince needs to look in the mirror, and he can't blame anyone else but himself," said Dan Severn.

After Vince McMahon's departure, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and his son-in-law, Triple H, assumed leadership. While the former serves as WWE's Chairwoman and CEO, the latter is its Chief Content Officer.

