Vince McMahon "needs to look in the mirror" after stepping down from WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dan Severn recently commented on Vince McMahon stepping down as WWE's Chairman and CEO back in July 2022.

McMahon was the most powerful person in the wrestling industry for the better part of the last three decades before it all came crashing down. Amid several allegations and controversies, the 77-year-old resigned from his influential role as WWE's Chairman in July. This paved the way for his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and son-in-law, Triple H, to take charge of things.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dan Severn shared his honest thoughts about Vince McMahon losing power in WWE. The MMA legend commented that McMahon "needs to look in the mirror" and added that he couldn't blame anyone but himself for how things have panned out.

"Well, if we talk about some of the recent doings, I would say, Vince needs to look in the mirror, and he can't blame anyone else but himself," said Dan Severn. (5:05 - 5:19)

Check out the full video below:

Sgt. Slaughter says Vince McMahon is still active in WWE

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sgt. Slaughter stated that he felt McMahon was still a part of WWE in some capacity.

He argued that considering just how knowledgeable Vince McMahon is, it's hard to keep him away from the business. The WWE Hall of Famer added that if not for his former boss, not many, including him, would have achieved what they did.

“I feel that he’s [Vince McMahon] still there and there’s no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge of the business goes. If it wasn’t for his knowledge, a lot of us wouldn’t be doing the things we’re doing today. I wish him all the best," said Sgt. Slaughter.

Whether or not he's involved in WWE, it cannot be denied that McMahon changed wrestling in a way nobody before, and arguably, nobody after him would.

What do you make of Dan Severn's comments on the former WWE Chairman? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

You can check out Dan Severn's official website here.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes