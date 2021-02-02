Details on Vince McMahon's alleged heat with fired WWE legend

Arn Anderson has dismissed speculation that he left WWE due to having a strained relationship with Vince McMahon.

In March 2019, Wrestling Inc. reported that Anderson received his WWE release after allowing an intoxicated Alicia Fox to perform at a live event. The report also claimed that a “furious” Vince McMahon had issues with Anderson in the past.

Anderson was asked on his ARN podcast about his experiences of arguing with Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer said there is no such thing as an argument with him, as the WWE Chairman always gets his own way. He also responded to the report about Vince McMahon allegedly having problems with him.

“I found this amusing. There were some rumors when I first was terminated with the company that the reason was there had been quite a few backstage arguments between Vince McMahon and I. There probably would’ve only been one and I would’ve been out the door. That’s not a guy that you want to argue with. It’s a guy that sometimes you try to reason with. Sometimes you get through and sometimes you don’t.”

Snuggle up with a brand new edition of #AskArn available now wherever you find your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/fwXXeg2MSi — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) February 2, 2021

Anderson also said on this week’s episode that he was “absolutely thrilled” when he left Vince McMahon’s company.

How long did Arn Anderson work for Vince McMahon?

Vince McMahon and Arn Anderson

As an in-ring performer, Arn Anderson worked for Vince McMahon’s WWE from October 1988 to November 1989. He also worked as a WWE producer from 2001 to 2019.

In 2012, Arn Anderson was inducted into Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame as part of The Four Horsemen.

