Vince McMahon's heartwarming reaction after seeing former WWE star for the first time in 22 years

Former WWE on-screen personality John DiGiacomo (also known as Jameson) has recalled how Vince McMahon reacted after seeing him for the first time in 22 years.

DiGiacomo played a comedy character in WWE in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Best known for his appearances on The Bobby Heenan Show, the stand-up comedian also managed WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined’s Jonathan O’Dwyer, DiGiacomo said his son appeared on WWE television at Extreme Rules 2014. Vince McMahon spoke to the child backstage before realizing that DiGiacomo was standing right next to him.

“Vince looks up at me from being down on one knee,” DiGiacomo said. “He says, ‘You must be the father?’ I said, ‘Yeah, Vince, you recognize me?’ He’s like, ‘Ah yeah, you look so familiar.’ So I made the Jameson face, like this [cross-eyed], and he freaked. Big hug, lifted me off the ground, ‘Oh my God!’ Telling me, ‘I’ve gotta take you around. There’s still people here in TV from when you were here. They’d love to see you. Oh my God!’”

Watch the video above to hear more of John DiGiacomo’s stories about working for Vince McMahon. He also explained why WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson disliked his character so much.

Why John DiGiacomo’s son appeared on Vince McMahon’s programming

Bray Wyatt and John DiGiacomo's son

Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules 2014 following a surprise appearance from a demonic child. The child, played by John DiGiacomo’s son, distracted Cena by singing “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.”

DiGiacomo said he considered turning down the role on behalf of his son because of how late WWE pay-per-views often end.

“I almost said no because we had to be up so early the next morning and those pay-per-views sometimes [finish late],” DiGiacomo said. “I knew we wouldn’t be home until after midnight. But I said, you know, I’ve gotta do this, I’ve gotta have to be able to share this experience with my son because of what I did there. He was great.”

DiGiacomo also clarified that his son’s WWE appearance had nothing to do with his past association with Vince McMahon’s company. He said the booking was arranged by his son’s agent and not through any of his connections in WWE.

Please credit Pro Wrestling Defined and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier