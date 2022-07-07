"Linda made him go to the doctor" – Details of how a wrong bump turned Vince McMahon's buttocks black (Exclusive)

During this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo revealed an exciting story about Vince McMahon's first-ever Steel Cage bump.

Vince McMahon bounced off the steel cage and crashed into a table during his match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at St. Valentine's Day Massacre in 1999. The WWE boss took a hard landing and suffered a few nasty bruises on his buttocks.

Vince Russo recalled how McMahon argued with WWE's prop master Richie Posner after the match as he felt the setup wasn't appropriate. Posner, who was in charge of gimmicking weapons and other items, claimed McMahon botched the spot and sustained a nasty injury.

Here's what Russo revealed about the hilarious post-match conversation between McMahon and Posner:

"The great Richie Posner, I'd have a whole chapter of him in my book, but Brian, it was Vince's first bump he ever took off the cage. Do you remember this? I think it was a St. Valentine's Day Massacre or something like that, whatever, but Vince actually took a bump off the cage and landed on his a** and landed wrong. He took the bump wrong," revealed Russo. "So, Brian (Road Dogg), after the match, everybody leaves, we're out by the cage, and he calls Richie over. And he's, like, 'Richie, we talked about this, and you were supposed to have this set up.' And Richie sits there and says, 'No, Vince, it was set up perfectly; you missed it, Vince. You missed it, Vince!'" (from 5:20 to 6:15)

Russo said McMahon was visibly annoyed by Posner's explanation and noted that the former WWE Chairman was in tremendous pain.

The former WWE writer later even saw pictures of McMahon's gruesome injury, and it's safe to say Russo wasn't keen on reminiscing that particular memory:

"Bro, Vince was getting so red in the face, and I'm giving Richie the iggy, like, bro, would you stop? He'd say, 'Na, bro, Vince, it was perfect.' And Vince was getting so red in the face," added Russo. "Do you know Brian, from that bump, Vince's entire a** was black & blue? Linda made him go to the doctor because he wouldn't. But he showed us pictures, and the entire thing was a...argh!" (from 6:16 to 7:00)

What happened when Vince McMahon faced Steve Austin in a steel cage match?

The stacked St. Valentine's Day Massacre card featured 11 matches and two main events, with Vince McMahon and Steve Austin's Steel Cage showdown being one of the marquee contests.

McMahon and his biggest adversary closed out the show with a seven-minute match that had several twists. Paul Wight (The Big Show) made his WWE debut during the bout and proceeded to assault Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WrestleBooks @WrestleBooksLSC #WWE On this day in 1999, Paul Wight (Big Show) made his WWF debut during the Stone Cold vs. Mr. McMahon steel cage match at the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre: In Your House pay-per-view. #ProWrestling On this day in 1999, Paul Wight (Big Show) made his WWF debut during the Stone Cold vs. Mr. McMahon steel cage match at the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre: In Your House pay-per-view. #ProWrestling #WWE https://t.co/aAlIPIxvj6

However, McMahon's plan backfired as Austin was accidentally sent crashing through a cage panel, leading to his victory. Almost 23 years later, the most talked-about moment from the match was McMahon's first steel cage bump that sadly turned into an awkward experience.

