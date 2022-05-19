"You are going bald anyway" - Details of Vince McMahon telling former WWE Champion to shave his head

Hair vs. Hair matches never fail to draw the WWE fans' attention. The company has utilized the stipulation sporadically over the years and the Judgment Day 2002 clash between Kurt Angle and Edge is undoubtedly amongst the best.

During this week's episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed what Vince McMahon told him before booking the match. Kurt Angle was informed that he would lose his hair during a backstage meeting with the boss after the Backlash event.

Vince McMahon wanted to develop Edge into a top superstar, and the plan was for him to beat Kurt Angle. The outcome meant that the Olympic gold medallist would have to shave his head.

Angle had a receding hairline, and Vince McMahon didn't miss the chance to mention it during their chat. Here's what Kurt Angle recalled from the conversation:

"Well, the idea came the day after Backlash. Vince pulled me into his office, and he said, 'Listen, we're going to have another match with Edge at the next pay-per-view. I want to go over, starting to push him real good; I want to make him a huge star, but what we're going to do is we're going to have a hair vs. hair match, and Edge is going to shave your head. You are going bald anyway. You are receding, so I'm doing you a favor.' That's what he said to me," revealed Kurt Angle. (1:00 - 1:30)

Kurt Angle and Edge's Hair vs. Hair match is an all-time WWE classic

Edge's singles push began around 2001, and he faced several established superstars as part of his push. Kurt Angle was one of his most impactful opponents as he was a reputed heel and helped elevate the Rated-R Superstar.

WWE worked out a compelling storyline between the two superstars, leading to a unique Hair vs. Hair showdown on May 19th, 2002.

Edge and Angle were given 15 minutes to showcase their magic in the ring, and they certainly didn't disappoint. Both men told an incredible story, and in the end, Edge executed a quick Small Package to emerge victoriously.

Kurt Angle and Edge were involved in an elaborate post-match segment as well. The live audience was voracious throughout the Angle, and in case you've forgotten, you can refresh your memories by watching the full match video above.

Edge and Angle's Judgment Day match is just one of the many gems from an era where WWE was at the top of its game.

