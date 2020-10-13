Details of how working with Paul Heyman is helping Roman Reigns revealed

Since joining with Paul Heyman as a heel after returning to WWE recently, Roman Reigns has looked like he cannot be stopped. During his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about the pairing between the two of them, how it has helped Roman Reigns, and how his heel run is important in WWE.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in WWE

Since returning to WWE and partnering with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns has not only become the WWE Universal Champion, but a dominant once. Arn Anderson talked about how Roman Reigns was always meant to be a heel since his first day in WWE and why this run is suiting him.

"Well, I've said before. Roman should have been used as a heel from the first day that The Shield was utilised or hired by Hunter as his hit squad. He should have never been anything but that kickass Samoan Killing Machine. Because that's who he is, and that's how he is going to get even better than he is right now, because he is going to be allowed to be himself. Putting words in his mouth and having him be something that he is not is a mistake with Roman. It's crystal clear who he is and who he should have been from day one."

Arn Anderson went on to talk about Paul Heyman and how him teaming with Roman Reigns has helped a lot for both of them. He mentioned that Paul Heyman was respected in the wrestling industry for his abilities and by being with Roman Reigns, he was helping to make Reigns more dislikeable for the fans.

"Paul Heyman is another guy, who even though a lot of guys in the industry now, the curtain is pulled back, they respect him, as far as his ability to cut a promo and get you revved up for the upcoming match. Paul Heyman has a lot of skills and a lot of history, and a lot of knowledge. He is also very unlikeable as well, and he will make it easier for Roman Reigns to be an unlikeable figure."