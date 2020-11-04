Details on what WWE did to 'kill' Bray Wyatt's character

Although WWE has built some spectacular Superstars over the years, they have also made some major mistakes that led to Superstars who were over with the fans turning into jobbers. According to Arn Anderson, one such Superstar was Bray Wyatt.

While 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has shot back to prominence over the past year, it was around 2015 that his credibility had been completely tarnished by WWE by making him lose multiple important matches on PPVs.

Arn Anderson revealed his opinion about WWE's treatment of Bray Wyatt in 2015 when he was on a losing streak on PPVs while speaking on his 'ARN' podcast.

“I always thought that Bray Wyatt who had the most creative of characters that he came up with was a part of him deep down that lived in him and that’s the reason why he was able to pull it off. It wasn’t him playing a character. It was just a sliver of the real him amped up and that’s always the characters that gets over. I feel he had a firm grip on it.

He was a big physical guy but you have to win the big ones. You have to win the PPVs. Whoever’s bright idea it was because this character is over and he’s doing a good job and he’s a heel so we can beat him every PPV, no you can’t. You should have been shoving him every PPV and having that guy waiting at the end of the rainbow, if it was going to be a Roman Reigns to pay it off with. But, you have to go back and look at those records and I know he went like 0-6 or 0-8 at some point, something ridiculous. But you have to win. You have to win the big one.'' (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Arn Anderson on WWE's treatment of Bray Wyatt

Arn Anderson further stated that it was a 'horrible crime' how WWE did not utilize Bray Wyatt to the best of his talents. He stated that by making him lose consistently, they 'killed' the character off.

''When beating Bray Wyatt is not a big victory for one of our babyfaces, you have to sit back in your chair and go, damn, I didn’t think it was possible, but they killed this guy off. You talk about a horrible crime. Here is a 300 plus pound guy that can move like that, with a gimmick like that, and his entertainment, and just a creepy, scary crew around him, Big Red and Harper. You’re telling me with 3 guys in that zip code that you couldn’t figure out a way to not beat Bray that many times? You have monsters running around everywhere.''