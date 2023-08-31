Details of WWE legend being denied a retirement match against John Cena

WWE will travel to India in a week, where John Cena will surprisingly make his in-ring return. The Cenation Leader's name is trending again in pro wrestling, and during his recent podcast episode, Kurt Angle revealed details of his retirement match from WrestleMania 35.

The Olympic gold medalist wrestled his final match at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2019 in a losing effort against Baron Corbin. Despite being in an angle with Corbin for months, Kurt Angle believed ending his in-ring career in a match against John Cena would have been an ideal move.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle revealed that he told Vince McMahon about his desire to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35, but his proposal was sadly shot down. McMahon wanted Angle to complete his storyline with Corbin and was open to booking the Cena match if Angle was willing to wait another year.

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled:

"I asked Vince, 'Hey, can I have John Cena? 'Because I started his career. I think it'd be proper if he ended my career.' And Vince said, 'No, you have Baron Corbin. You've been doing a program with him for six months. You have to continue. But if you want Cena, you can have it next year.' And I said, 'Well, I'm going to go this WrestleMania.' And he said, 'Well, then you're going to wrestle Baron Corbin. Are you okay with that?' I said, 'Yeah, that's fine.' So I wasn't able to get Cena, but he gave me the option." [HT WrestlingInc]

Why did Kurt Angle retire at WWE WrestleMania 35?

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest in-ring performers in wrestling history, and the WWE Universe was thrilled when he returned to the squared circle for the company in 2017.

Angle, however, was seemingly a shadow of his former self as he had slowed down considerably in the ring. His body was showing the effects of years of punishment, and it came to a point where the Hall of Famer realized it was time to call it quits.

The 54-year-old legend explained that he chose to retire at WrestleMania 35 as Angle could feel he was a "step behind" whenever he wrestled. Even though Vince McMahon wanted him to continue performing, the former world champion had decided to retire for good.

"I was doing a program with Baron Corbin when I decided I was going to retire. The reason why I decided to retire is because I wasn't me anymore. I was a half a step behind. I looked like I was old. When I was wrestling, I didn't like what I saw. And Vince wanted me to keep wrestling."

