"You just killed women's wrestling" - Details on Jake Roberts' phone call to WWE legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Rockin' Robin recently recalled a phone call from her half-brother and WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, where he said she "killed women's wrestling."

Robin (real-life Robin Denise Smith) is a pioneer of women's wrestling, having proved her mettle in the business during her memorable tenure with WWF from 1987 to 1990. She also won the WWE Women's Championship in 1988 and held it for close to two years until it was retired by the promotion in the summer of 1990.

Following this, Rockin' Robin left WWE to work for other companies across the globe, including All Japan Women's Pro Wrestling.

Appearing on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Robin recalled receiving two phone calls from Jake Roberts during her time in WWE. While Roberts congratulated the legend on her accomplishments during the first call, he also commended her for "killing women's wrestling" during the second.

Rockin' Robin revealed that this was because the company had chosen to get away with the whole women's division at the time for the foreseeable future.

"He [Jake Roberts] called me two times. The first time was to say, "congratulations, you're going to Paris, France, for the title shot. And the second time was, "congratulations, you just killed women's wrestling. He said just when he found that they were going to drop women altogether, they just weren't gonna have," said Rockin' Robin [11:05 - 11:30]

Jake Roberts recently claimed there would be no Undertaker or Stone Cold without him in WWE

On a recent episode of his DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts commented on his contributions towards the impactful careers of The Undertaker and Stone Cold. Furthermore, the Hall of Famer added that he even took Shawn Michaels under his wing and gave him invaluable insights during their time together traveling.

"Without me, there is no Undertaker. Without me, there is no Steve Austin. I even helped Shawn Michaels as much as I could. Shawn spent some time in my car. I’m the one that came up with the ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we have an urgent message. Shawn has left the building’, which is so cheap, so f*****g b******t. You know?" said Roberts.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is currently signed to AEW, where he works as the on-screen manager of Lance Archer. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

