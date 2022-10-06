"Without me, there is no Undertaker or Steve Austin" - WWE Hall of Famer makes bold claim about himself

Pro Wrestling Legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently stated that The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin would not have been as successful without his original input.

Both Austin and Taker are two of WWE's biggest stars of all time, with the two men well-known and beloved across the globe. It could be argued that both their star-making moments came against Roberts. The Hall of Famer battled The Deadman at WrestleMania 7 and also faced Austin at King Of The Ring 1996, a night where the iconic "Austin 3:16" line was born.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, Roberts accredited himself to much of the two legends' successes as well as stating that many other top WWE moments were his idea.

"Without me, there is no Undertaker. Without me, there is no Steve Austin. I even helped Shawn Michaels as much as I could. Shawn spent some time in my car. I’m the one that came up with the ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we have an urgent message. Shawn has left the building’, which is so cheap, so f*****g b******t. You know?" [H/T EWrestling News]

Jake Roberts was the second opponent of The Demon of Death Valley's at WrestleMania in what would be one of the 25 victories that The Phenom would pick up at the showcase of the Immortals.

Jake Roberts wanted to be in a tag team with The Undertaker

Although both The Deadman and Jake had their issues, both men were two of WWE's biggest stars in the early 1990s.

Continuing to speak on DDP Snake Pit, the Hall of Famer said that the company could have made some serious money if they had made him and Taker work together as a tag team.

"I think The Undertaker and I as a tag team could have done an easy six-month run with anybody and everybody," Roberts said. "I think they missed out on that. I think we would have drawn a lot of money as a tag team, or in fatal four-ways. Of course, they didn't do that back then." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing The Undertaker dominates Jake "The Snake" Roberts during their match at WrestleMania VIII. The Undertaker dominates Jake "The Snake" Roberts during their match at WrestleMania VIII. https://t.co/fAnia8GaTi

Despite predominatnlty wrestling his entire career as a solo performer, The Undertaker did capture Tag Team Gold on multiple occasions with stars like Kane, The Rock and The Big Show.

What is your all-time favorite Undertaker moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

