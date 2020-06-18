Details of WWE's 4-phase plan to get back the full crowd revealed

WWE has a detailed plan to bring back the fans sooner than one would expect.

However, few in the backstage have their reservations about an early return.

WWE looks keen on bringing back the fans but will it be safe?

The latest WWE reports confirmed that fans, friends, and family of WWE talents were used in today's taping of the upcoming episodes. It is believed that they were excited to be present at the Performance Centre, and WrestlingINC reported that it is just the first phase of WWE's extended plan to bring back the full crowd.

After on NXT talent was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this week, WWE cancelled yesterday's tapings and conducted rigorous testing for all those who were at the Performance Center. As per the reports, those who denied getting tested were not allowed to enter the Performace Center.

What's next in WWE's 4-phase plan?

WrestlingINC provided an exclusive report on the WWE's extended plan to bring back the crowd. In the second phase of the plan, WWE will slowly remove the NXT talents from the audience. Instead, the Performance Centre will host the family, friends, and a select group of fans without the NXT recruits. However, WWE intend to take their time with this transition and want to tea every necessary step to ensure the safety of those who will be associated with the tapings.

Having said that, the NXT recruits are still expected to be available during the tapings if WWE feels the need to have more people in the audience.

In the third phase of the plan, WWE will have only the fans in the audience. It is further expected that WWE will use aim at filling half the Performance Center and the Full Sail University with the viewers.

It is believed that the promotion wants to start with filling the PC and the Full Sail University up to 50% of its capacity in order to convince the viewers at home that it is now safe to return to the WWE live events.

The fourth and final phase of the plan to bring back the fans aims at WWE touring across the country in order to organise shows for TV and PPVs. But this part of the plan will be implemented towards the end of August.

As of now, WWE plan on returning with the House Shows on September 1st, but Vince McMahon is working devising a plan to make an early return, possibly with the house shows. However, some in the company fear that a premature return to the live event scene will be extremely harmful.