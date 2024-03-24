Devastated WWE star issues apology to Bianca Belair after SmackDown moment

Things do not always go as planned in WWE, and a superstar found that out first-hand during SmackDown. The devastated star has now issued an apology to Bianca Belair.

Naomi and Bianca Belair were not completely on the same page about Bayley or how to deal with Damage CTRL, with the two having a conversation backstage. However, when push came to shove, The EST of WWE showed that her heart was in the right place, coming to Naomi's assistance. Unfortunately, it would end with Naomi having to apologize to Belair.

The recently returned star was in a match against IYO SKY, but naturally, Damage CTRL got involved, which resulted in things going badly for her. SKY won after interference, and to add insult to injury, Asuka hit Naomi with the mist. The entire group was attacking the former SmackDown Women's Champion, which led to Belair coming out to help her. Unfortunately, the numbers advantage proved too much, and they were both beaten down by the heel faction.

At the end of the night, sitting dejected at a corner of the backstage area on the floor, a devastated Naomi issued an apology to Belair. It appeared that she was apologizing for Belair getting beaten up trying to help her.

It remains to be seen if the two team up, but with Damage CTRL picking fights with not only them but also Bayley, there is a story to be told heading into WrestleMania XL.

WWE SmackDown saw Bayley getting attacked as well

Unfortunately, Naomi and Bianca Belair were not the only WWE Superstars to be attacked by Damage CTRL on SmackDown.

Earlier, before her match, IYO SKY also attacked her WrestleMania XL opponent from behind. Bayley had not been aware that there was someone behind her and thus was not ready. The Role Model was taken out and could not even help the others when they were attacked by Damage CTRL later.

Bayley will get a chance for revenge soon, however, as she will compete against SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.