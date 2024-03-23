We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown as we head for WrestleMania XL. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhoads showed up at the arena for their face-off tonight, as did Damage CTRL, for IYO SKY's match with Naomi.

Santos Escobar def. Rey Mysterio

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. The Good Brothers

IYO SKY def. Naomi

Street Profits def. AOP

SmackDown kicked off with Rey Mysterio's return match, and Legado Del Fantasma and the LWO were banned from ringside. Mysterio was in control early on and hit a Frankensteiner before sending Santos outside for a dive.

Escobar came back with a standing surfboard in the ring before getting the double knees in the corner. Back outside, Rey hit more dives and a dropkick before Santos took him down with a superkick.

Santos took the 16-time champion to the announce desk before taking a senton on the barricades. Someone in a Rey Mysterio mask showed up and attacked Rey, and it turned out to be Dominik Mysterio!

Santos got a big kick off the distraction and hit the Phantom Driver for the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Rey Mysterio

Grade: B+

Naomi was backstage, and Bayley thanked her for the help last week. Bianca Belair showed up and started teasing Bayley before Naomi tried to tell her to relax.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. The Good Brothers on WWE SmackDown

The Good Brothers isolated Theory early on, and Waller came in before taking a big boot from Anderson. Waller and Theory were sent outside before The Good Brothers got a big senton.

Waller was working Gallows over in the ring after a break on SmackDown, and Theory was tagged in before Mia Yim interfered and took Austin out at ringside with a hip toss.

Gallows and Anderson tried for the Magic Killer, but Grayson blocked it before getting the double team folding press finisher with Austin for the win.

Result: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. The Good Brothers

Grade: B

IYO SKY was seen attacking Bayley backstage before heading for her match against Naomi.

IYO SKY vs. Naomi on WWE SmackDown

SKY got a diving Frankenstreiner early on before taking Naomi down in the corner. Naomi was in control after a break on SmackDown and hit a dropkick and an elbow before IYO headed to the top rope but took a kick.

Naomi got the superplex for a near fall before IYO got a big double stomp. Naomi was about to hit the moonsault finisher, but Damage CTRL saved the champ before IYO came back with a moonsault of her own and picked up the win.

Result: IYO SKY def. Naomi

Damage CTRL attacked Naomi after the match, and Asuka hit her with the mist before Bianca Belair came out to stop them. Bianca hit a spinebuster and a big slam, but Dakota came in and turned it around for Damage CTRL, which took her out.

Grade: B+

Kevin Owens ran into Pretty Deadly backstage and challenged them to a tag match before Randy Orton showed up.

Randy said he also wanted the match before KO tried to knock the Pretty Deadly out with one punch.

AJ Styles was in an interview from his home when LA Knight showed up and started a brawl with him. Cops showed up and arrested LA Knight, and AJ got some cheap shots at Knight while he was cuffed.

Moments later, we learned AJ refused to press charges and that LA Knight had been released from police custody.

AOP vs. Street Profits on WWE SmackDown

AOP had the early advantage, and Dawkins was isolated in the ring before the latter came back with a boot and a dropkick while making the tag to Ford. Ford was caught off a dive to the outside and powerbombed into Dawkins before we headed for a break.

On SmackDown, Dawkins came in off the tag and cleared the ring before taking Razar down at ringside and Akam with the Silencer in the ring. Ford returned before AOP hit him with the Final Chapter for a near fall. Dawkins came back in and took Rezar out before Ford took Akam down with a big move and won.

Result: Street Profits def. AOP

Grade: B

Roman Reigns was out next with Paul Heyman and said that Heyman made a promise, and he was out there alone to fulfill that promise.

He called Cody Rhodes out, and the latter joined him in the ring before saying he was also there alone.

Roman called Cody a fool and said he was too much of an idiot to be in this business. He called Seth Rollins, his little brother, and said that Rollins betrayed him and would do the same to Cody.

Cody said he was part of the first team to beat the SHIELD and brought up Bullet Club before asking if Roman could trust the Rock. Reigns called Cody a #2 and said that there would only be one #1, that being himself.

Rhodes fired back and said that he was the one before going for a handshake when it came to WrestleMania. Roman refused the handshake and walked off before snapping his fingers, causing his entrance music to play as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso emerged from the crowd.

Solo and Jimmy headed to the ring, but Jey Uso and Seth Rollins also showed up. Cody's music started playing in the arena as the babyfaces took the ring and caused the Bloodline to back off without a fight.

