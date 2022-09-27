Dexter Lumis attacks former WWE Champion on RAW 

Former NXT star Dexter Lumis attacked two-time WWE Champion The Miz once again on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former NXT star has been after The A-Lister since his return to the company. It hasn't been explained yet why he's after The Miz or what he wants. Lumis has been spotted stalking the latter as he invaded his house and cost him the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley.

On this week's RAW, The Miz hired a bunch of security guards to scout Dexter Lumis. However, during a few of them were seen lying on the floor during several backstage segments. After The A-Lister returned to their meeting place, he saw a bunch of his men lying on the ground, seemingly taken out by Lumis.

A man dressed up in an Edmonton Oilers outfit was standing behind The Miz, and he revealed himself to be Dexter Lumis. He stuck the former WWE Champion in the midsection with a hockey stick and broke in half on the latter's back.

As The Miz was about to escape, Lumis grabbed him and locked him in a submission hold, knocking him out. He then began caressing the former.

