Current WWE Superstar cuts open ring to assault The Miz from underneath

On RAW, Dexter Lumis cut open the ring to assault The Miz during a Miz TV segment.

Since re-signing with WWE, Dexter Lumis has shown up during Miz's matches, even kidnapping the latter on two occasions. He continued to stalk The Miz over the next couple of weeks and even showed up at the latter's home.

Although The A-Lister has said he doesn't want to talk about it, the former Intercontinental Champion invited Dexter Lumis to appear on Miz TV this week.

The segment started with Miz and Tommaso Ciampa standing in the ring. The former stated that he missed the show last week because of Lumis.

The A-Lister seemed pissed that Lumis entered his home, drew a picture of his family, and left it on his coffee table. The former WWE Champion added that Dexter's mind games had taken a toll on him, who punched a minion at his daughter's birthday party thinking it was Lumis.

While the 41-year-old star called out Lumis, fans witnessed a knife cutting through the ring from underneath. Dexter emerged from the gap and grabbed The A-Lister's leg.

As Tommaso Ciampa rescued The Miz, Lumis tried to grab the former NXT Champion. The Blackheart evaded the kidnapping attempt by punching Lumis, who disappeared into the hole in the ring.

As The A-Lister tried to take a closer look at the hole left in the ring, Lumis stuck his head out, scaring The Miz and Ciampa, who quickly left the ring. The segment ended as Dexter creepily disappeared under the ring.

