"Hey pitch us five names" - Dexter Lumis discusses the horror movie links to his WWE ring name

Dexter Lumis is one of the most unique characters in WWE history. The RAW star has now revealed how he got his ring name.

Lumis made his surprise return to the company on the August 8 episode of Monday Night RAW where he was seemingly targeting The Phenomenal AJ Styles. However, it was revealed weeks later that he was actually targeting The Miz instead.

The RAW Superstar sat down with MCW Backstage Pass to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about how he got his WWE name, he revealed that the Lumis name was inspired by Dr. Loomis from the Halloween movie franchise.

“It’s just, hey, you get an email and it’s like, hey pitch us five names. Anything but your own name and the intellectual property," Lumis said. "So I basically just, I didn’t initially have the name ‘Dexter Lumis.’ I had it in the list. I don’t even know if it was Dexter Lumis, it may have been like ‘Dexter Shawshank’ or something. But the writers seemed to like ‘Dexter Lumis.’ Lumis was a play on Dr. ‘Loomis’ from Halloween, we just spelled it different for trademark reasons and whatnot." [H/T: Fightful]

Dexter Lumis speaks about his love of the horror movie genre

Even if you're new to Lumis over the past two months on WWE RAW, it's clear that the character draws heavy inspiration from the horror movie genre.

Lumis said that while Halloween helped inspire his last name, his first name comes from the hit Showtime television show Dexter, based around a vigilante killer who only killed other murderers.

"So I was always a big fan of the horror movie genre. ‘Halloween’ is one of my favorite horror movies from the 70s, early 80s," Lumis said. "Dr. Loomis, Sam Loomis, that was the guy who I sort of based that name on, and Dexter obviously being the famous TV show, the vigilante serial killer that kills bad people." [H/T: Fightful]

