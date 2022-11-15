Dexter Lumis' future in WWE put on the line in upcoming Survivor Series match against former champion

Dexter Lumis' WWE future has been put on the line against The Miz at Survivor Series.

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, The A-lister held a special edition of Miz TV where Byron Saxton was the host of the show, and The Miz was the guest.

Byron started by asking The A-Lister if he was sorry about paying Lumis. The Miz said he had a statement and asked the crowd to remain silent. He started his statement by saying that he regretted paying Dexter Lumis but wanted some empathy.

He continued that although he was here for 18 years and was never injured, he was never cheered. Even when he tried to help Dexter Lumis, people weren't on his side.

When Saxton asked him why he told the investigator a different story last week, Miz replied that he was putting on a performance to make the story more interesting. He further stated that he had been depressed throughout the weekend.

Johnny Gargano interrupted The Miz and said that The A-Lister had been vacationing in Cabo with his family and called him a liar.

The former WWE Champion then asked if they could move on from this. But Gargano said that the only way to end this is if The Miz faces Dexter at Survivor Series. He also added a stipulation that if Lumis wins, The Miz will pay him what he's owed, and Lumis will also receive a WWE contract.

Lumis appeared behind him dressed as a cameraman. As soon as Miz saw him, he ran away.

Finally, after weeks of teasing, fans will see The Miz face off against Dexter Lumis at Survivor Series. We will have to wait and see if Lumis defeats Miz.

