38-year-old performer invades The Miz's house on this week's WWE RAW 

Former NXT star Dexter Lumis was lurking in The Miz's house on this week's episode of WWE RAW while The A-Lister was busy giving an interview.

The storyline developing between Lumis and The Miz has kept fans riveted, with the latter even being kidnapped on two occasions by the former. On last Monday's RAW, the former NXT star cost The A-Lister a chance to win the US Championship by distracting him during his Steel Cage match against Bobby Lashley.

Things escalated this week when Dexter Lumis was seen inside The Miz's house, all while the latter was unaware of the former's presence. In the sit-down interview, The Grand Slam Champion stated that he felt safe with security around his house, but it was abundantly clear that he was internally petrified of what Lumis could do.

Though The A-Lister hinted at Dexter Lumis barging into their house even earlier, he refused to divulge any information when asked. Soon enough, The Miz and his Maryse left for their "huge premiere," with the cameras revealing that Lumis was inside the house with a drawing of The Miz and his family.

The follow-up to this will undoubtedly be nail-biting, and it remains to be seen where WWE is headed with this intriguing storyline.

