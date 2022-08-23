Dexter Lumis kidnaps WWE legend as potential new storyline begins on RAW

Former NXT star Dexter Lumis appeared on the latest episode of RAW to seemingly kidnap former WWE Champion The Miz, starting a potential storyline with the legend.

The Dexter Lumis storyline has been an interesting one. It started with the car crash and him being taken away two weeks ago on the red brand. Last week, he was seen around the commentary desk during the main event but was quickly taken away by security guards.

Lumis was released from NXT in April of this year. However, there was no confirmation on him being hired by Triple H after he became the new Head of Creative.

On the latest episode of RAW, an unknown figure was being dragged out by security during the tag team match featuring Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles against The Miz and Ciampa. However, it ended in disqualification as Dexter Lumis put The A-Lister in a sleeper hold and dragged him into the backstage area through the crowd.

The security offcials were occupied with the previous gatecrasher, who turned out to be a distraction. This seems to be a potential start to the storyline where Dexter Lumis has taken some kind of interest in The Miz. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out going forward.

What do you make of Lumis kidnapping The Miz? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha