Dexter Lumis could return to form one of the most fearsome teams in WWE with a 3-time champion, veteran says (Exclusive)

Out of all the WWE names that haven't been seen in a while, Dexter Lumis' absence has raised much concern among fans. Vince Russo recently explained why WWE should consider having Lumis return and team up with Tommaso Ciampa.

Dexter Lumis last appeared on RAW on May 15, 2023, while his last televised match happened on an episode of Main Event at the end of the same month against Akira Tozawa. Lumis was among the superstars that were brought back to WWE last year, and in recent times, it looked like he would be a part of Johnny Gargano's The Way faction.

Vince Russo recently came across reports regarding WWE currently not having any creative plans for Lumis, and the former writer proceeded to pitch a fascinating angle. Russo said an alliance between Ciampa and Lumis could work on TV as they both can be pushed as 'ruthless killers.'

The 3-time champion lost to Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's RAW. Meanwhile, Russo couldn't understand why WWE wasn't presenting Ciampa like his NXT days. Here's what the veteran said about the duo on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Do you know what really could have worked? I read a little snippet today, I didn't care enough to read into it, but they are totally getting away from the Dexter Lumis gimmick, who [sic] we haven't seen for years. Bro, Dexter Lumis and the Sicilian psychopath [Ciampa] would have been money together," felt Russo. "They could have been like killers for hire. You know what I'm saying? They just want to inflict pain; there doesn't have to be a reason." [26:00 - 27:00]

Vince Russo on how he would have booked Tommaso Ciampa and Dexter Lumis' proposed team

Russo's creative inputs were pivotal in WWE's Attitude Era success, and he believed the pairing of Tommaso Ciampa and Dexter Lumis had the potential to draw significant numbers for the company.

The former WWE writer stated that he would have portrayed the duo as unhinged heels who would not hesitate to invade their rivals' houses to cause damage.

Russo claimed he would have even sent the former NXT stars to the WWE headquarters and have them be truly unpredictable, dangerous, and destructive as a team.

"If somebody is willing to give them money to do it, that stuff could have been phenomenal. I would have them being sent to people's houses. I would have had them sent to NXT and sent them to WWE headquarters. You could have done so much creative stuff with those two. Completely failed on Dexter Lumis, and I don't even know what Ciampa is. I just read they were repackaging him [Lumis] into something different." [27:01 - 28:00]

