Dexter Lumis returns to NXT; potentially eyes new target

Over the summer, Dexter Lumis began to shine in NXT. He faced off against The Undisputed Era and even lined up for a shot at the NXT North American Championship.

Unfortunately, an injury took Dexter Lumis out of the North American Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX. Just when Lumis began to hit his stride, he was removed from what could have been his break-out moment.

It looks like the injury wasn't too serious, however, as we saw him return to NXT tonight.

Has Dexter Lumis found a new target on NXT?

It's been quite a while since we'd seen Dexter Lumis, but the Tortured Artist finally appeared on the Black and Gold Brand again.

Better luck next time "Joey Pistachio." #WWENXT @CGrimesWWE

While Cameron Grimes was belly-aching backstage after his special challenge was derailed by Ridge Holland, he stumbled into the returning Dexter Lumis. Grimes was looking for William Regal and asked Lumis if he knew where the NXT General Manager was.

Lumis kept silent and stoic, leading to Grimes calling him a freak and walking off. That's probably not the brightest move Grimes has made, but who would consider him a smart man in the first place?

What's next for Dexter Lumis? Will he attempt to interfere with his friend Velveteen Dream's match on Sunday? Will he continue to haunt Cameron Grimes? Hopefully, we'll find out soon.