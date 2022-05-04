×
Create
Notifications

Dexter Lumis set for first appearance following WWE release

Lumis is already taking bookings following his WWE release.
Lumis is already taking bookings following his WWE release.
Matt Black
Matt Black
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 04:03 AM IST
News

Dexter Lumis is wasting no time in getting back out there following his WWE release.

Lumis signed with WWE back in February of 2019 and spent his entire run with the company in NXT, from the black-and-gold brand to the 2.0 version that we see today. Throughout his time on NXT, he was a featured member of the show, and he became a popular character. Now, he's preparing for his next chapter, and his first post-WWE booking has been announced.

Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling took to social media this week to announce that Lumis (now going by his former name, Samuel Shaw) will be returning to the promotion on June 24.

"@WrestlingAtomic is excited to announce the #ARW return of SAMUEL SHAW @DexterLumis on Fri June 24th in Melbourne Florida for "Born In Blood". Tickets ON SALE here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arw-born-in-blood-tickets-331969609037 @WrestlingNewsCo @WRESTLEZONEcom @WNSource @WNS_BenKerin @ewrestlingnews @WrestlingNewsRR," Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling tweeted.
@WrestlingAtomic is excited to announce the #ARW return of SAMUEL SHAW @DexterLumis on Fri June 24th in Melbourne Florida for "Born In Blood". Tickets ON SALE here:eventbrite.com/e/arw-born-in-…@WrestlingNewsCo @WRESTLEZONEcom @WNSource @WNS_BenKerin @ewrestlingnews @WrestlingNewsRR https://t.co/vrAPtnCtC5

Dexter Lumis took his WWE release in stride last week

Dexter Lumis was among the ten names that WWE released on April 29. While many shared their thoughts with words on social media, Lumis took a different approach.

The former NXT Superstar sent a tweet out to Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels to show off a painting he recently did of Mr. McMahon. He then did his trademark blank stare and gave the viewers a thumbs up.

@wwe @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @ShawnMichaels 👍🏼 BookSamuelShaw@gmail.com https://t.co/0zny7bLTnZ

For those who remember his previous character in IMPACT Wrestling, Samuel Shaw, there isn't much deviation that and the Dexter Lumis character we saw in NXT. This tweet seems to confirm that the same gimmick is going to continue going forward.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Samuel Shaw already getting booked on the independent scene? Do you see him landing in another big company at some point this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Dexter Lumis sign with another big wrestling company this year?

Yes

No

Edited by Colin Tessier

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी