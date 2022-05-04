Dexter Lumis set for first appearance following WWE release

Dexter Lumis is wasting no time in getting back out there following his WWE release.

Lumis signed with WWE back in February of 2019 and spent his entire run with the company in NXT, from the black-and-gold brand to the 2.0 version that we see today. Throughout his time on NXT, he was a featured member of the show, and he became a popular character. Now, he's preparing for his next chapter, and his first post-WWE booking has been announced.

Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling took to social media this week to announce that Lumis (now going by his former name, Samuel Shaw) will be returning to the promotion on June 24.

"@WrestlingAtomic is excited to announce the #ARW return of SAMUEL SHAW @DexterLumis on Fri June 24th in Melbourne Florida for "Born In Blood". Tickets ON SALE here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arw-born-in-blood-tickets-331969609037 @WrestlingNewsCo @WRESTLEZONEcom @WNSource @WNS_BenKerin @ewrestlingnews @WrestlingNewsRR," Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling tweeted.

Dexter Lumis took his WWE release in stride last week

Dexter Lumis was among the ten names that WWE released on April 29. While many shared their thoughts with words on social media, Lumis took a different approach.

The former NXT Superstar sent a tweet out to Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels to show off a painting he recently did of Mr. McMahon. He then did his trademark blank stare and gave the viewers a thumbs up.

For those who remember his previous character in IMPACT Wrestling, Samuel Shaw, there isn't much deviation that and the Dexter Lumis character we saw in NXT. This tweet seems to confirm that the same gimmick is going to continue going forward.

What are your thoughts on Samuel Shaw already getting booked on the independent scene? Do you see him landing in another big company at some point this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dexter Lumis sign with another big wrestling company this year? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier