Diamond Dallas Page talks about Drew McIntyre's true potential

Drew McIntyre is on top of the mountain in WWE. While his position might be in jeopardy at Hell in a Cell 2020, the Scotsman earned his spot at the top after years of hard work.

It took getting fired for Drew McIntyre to improve himself as a wrestler and become a global star before returning to WWE, where his success always felt inevitable. Ultimately, Vince McMahon's prophecy of Drew McIntyre came true over a decade later and he seems to be enjoying life as the WWE Champion.

One man who knows Drew McIntyre well is the WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, who helped the Scotsman in his recovery in late 2017 to early 2018.

On an appearance on The Bump, Diamond Dallas Page had nothing but praise for Drew McIntyre, who he claimed can carry WWE on his shoulders the way John Cena and the three faces of the company before him did:

"Drew McIntyre. He's done it so much that he's worked it into his program. He drove 7.5 hours from Tampa after his last injury to spend four hours with me and then drove back to Tampa. That's why I knew - the WWE lets him be himself. It takes a while to find that. It took him 19 years and I'm so proud of him for how good he's doing. When I saw him come up here and make that drive, I thought "That man has all the work ethic and passion to be the guy who wears the company on his shoulders like [John] Cena did, 'Stone Cold [Steve Austin] did, like The Rock, like Hulk [Hogan]. He's going to have a hell of a run."

Drew McIntyre responded to it as well.

All it takes is all you got@RealDDP one of the best guys I've met in this business, thank you for the kind words and all the support over the years https://t.co/UEbM4MyzAX — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 22, 2020

Can Drew McIntyre reach megastar status?

While Drew McIntyre certainly has a high ceiling and is at the height of his career, it must be noted that in modern WWE, there's a certain order to things. There hasn't been a megastar of John Cena's level since he transitioned into being a part-timer and that could be on purpose.

It appears as though WWE want their brand to be the big draw and not an individual superstar. It's a big change in approach and WWE has intentionally ensured that no star reaches the levels that previous megastars have.