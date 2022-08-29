WWE Hall of Famer names Randy Orton as the dream opponent he wishes he faced

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently revealed that he wanted to have a match against Randy Orton.

In 2001 Page signed with WWE and began feuding with The Undertaker. DDP also won the European Title during his time with the promotion. The WWE Hall of Famer was forced to retire due to a neck injury in 2002. However, he returned to wrestling in 2004 for TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). He has also made a few appearances in AEW.

During a recent episode of his Snake Pit podcast with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Page opened up about wanting to have a match against Randy Orton. He also stated that their promo battles would have been great.

"I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen. He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would've loved it and I'd put him over in the middle and he'd kick out...It would've been a great match, we would've had some great promos. It would've been awesome to go do something with him because he's the total package really," DDP said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts also commented on Randy Orton

While speaking on the same podcast, The Snake shared his thoughts on Randy Orton. Roberts mentioned that WWE has not yet channeled Orton's full potential. He also detailed how Bob Orton once asked him to help his son.

"I don't think they've tapped into his real s*** yet, he is phenomenal. There's a little something that he's not got and Bob Orton called me and asked me to get with him and try to help him, but the one time I had seen him, it's hard to figure out what he's missing because he's got it all," Jake Roberts said.

The 14-time world champion has not been seen on WWE Television for a few months due to an injury and is expected to be out of action for the rest of 2022. The Viper recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with the company and has been a part of the RK-Bro tag team alongside Riddle.

What do you make of DDP wanting to have a match against Orton? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 Shocking intergender matches that happened in WWE

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha